Profile

Lorena Amarante

Profesora

    Bio

    Lorena Amarante is an international conference speaker, published author, businesswoman, and Digital Marketing pioneer in Latin America. She holds a degree in Advertising and she completed a postgraduate degree in E-Business Management from Universidad del Salvador and Georgetown University. Lorena was the Regional Manager of Online Marketing at Despegar.com, one of the first unicorn companies in Latin America. She also co-founded OM Latam and is the creator of The Digital Leap, a digital marketing boutique agency. She is the author of "The Hidden Power of Your Network" and co-author of various books about marketing and new technologies such as: "Technological Trends”, "The Glossary of Social Media Marketing" and "Better Marketing." As a renowned pioneer and top expert in Digital Marketing in Latin America and over 22 years of career path, she has delivered over 300 conferences and master classes. She has been a keynote speaker at diverse events in various countries. Some of her clients are Volvo, SAP, HP, Samsung, and Nissan among others.

    Courses

    Storytelling / Re-brand your Brand

