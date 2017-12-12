There are many different ways to approach clients to assess their needs and develop creative campaigns which fulfill your creative desires. Many agencies have established methodology, terminology and processes, and oftentimes, have spent decades or even years developing these processes. However, whether you are a freelancer, designer, illustrator, photographer or marketing director, or perhaps a small business owner, you will be looking to develop a simple process to create campaigns for yourself or your client.
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Telling a Brand Story Through Images
In the first week of the course we will cover the overview of the course itself and the entire process of creating an effective Creative Pitch. We will go in-depth into when the creative process starts and how to communicate Brand Values. Finally, we will examine the language of image-making to understand how images convey a Brand's ¨look and feel¨.
The Brand Analysis
In week 2 Brian will explain how to conduct a Brand Personality Analysis, which is what you will use to continue building your creative pitch. You will learn how to distinguish the values of a particular brand and how to develop a Brand Positioning Statement.
Creative Advertising Concepts
In week 3 you have the chance to get your creative juices flowing! Brian takes you through the art behind creative advertising and how to use creative advertising to transmit a Brand image and their selling propositions. You will learn how to take your ideas and present them to a client in a cohesive and coherent way as a part of your creative pitch.
The Production Plan and the Creative Pitch
In the 4th and final week, you will take your creative concepts and put them into action! You will sit in as Brian interviews various members of a production team and learn what each one's role is, the ways they prepare for a shoot/filming, and the use of mood boards in this process. You will then learn how to make a Production Brief and how to present it to your client.
Excellent material especially the first week was great!
W1 Completed W2 Completed\n\nW3 Completed\n\nW4 Completed
This is a great course, professor Hallet explains very well every concept in a clear and practical way. Highly recommended
Very good course. One should definitely do this course, very helpful
About the Branding: The Creative Journey Specialization
This Specialization aims to make branding concepts accessible to every learner and to teach them to analyze and apply all the relevant concepts, using the broad and diverse toolkit of branding. It provides you with the necessary tools so that you are able to understand the brand behavior, understand the language of a brand and learn about the rational and emotional elements behind brands. It also attempts to make you understand the language of images. The amount of audiovisual content we receive today makes it hard for brands to break through that noise. It ends up teaching how to understand branding efforts in the context of customer experience.
