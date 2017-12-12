About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Branding: The Creative Journey Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Telling a Brand Story Through Images

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 82 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The Brand Analysis

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Creative Advertising Concepts

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 26 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The Production Plan and the Creative Pitch

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 37 min)

