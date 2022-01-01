- Creativity
- Journalism
- Branding
- Communication
- CX
- Advertising
- Logo
- Brand
- Brand Identity
- Employment
- Leadership
- Management
Branding: The Creative Journey Specialization
Begin your Career as a Branding Specialist. Master branding strategies, branded content generation, image creation and customer experience
Offered By
What you will learn
Create a value proposition for a brand: How it can be positioned and mapped.
Learn how to produce meaningful and engaging content.
Develop a complete creative pitch.
Examine Branding activities through the lens of Customer Experience.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
At the end of each MOOC, you will find a capstone project. You will have the opportunity to put into practice everything learned during the course. First, you must develop a brand strategy and identity for a restaurant in Menorca. In addition, you will have to create a content strategy plan, which includes the brand strategy and target audience, the story behind it, the platforms what you will use to communicate this message and finally the concept and treatment of this story. You will also have to produce a creative pitch for the rebranding of an existing brand; you will have to build it up as if you were going to expose this pitch to the client, the brand itself. Finally, you will deliver a customer journey to understand the stages of the interaction of the brand department with the product or service the brand provides to the customers.
Any digital, content, creativity or communication lover can take this specialization.
Any digital, content, creativity or communication lover can take this specialization.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Brand Identity and Strategy
Brand identity and Strategy is a IE Business School course for those professionals who are ready to adopt a creative approach to empowering brands.
Storytelling in Branding and Content Marketing
Storytelling in Branding and Content Marketing is an IE University course for professionals who want to learn how to produce memorable content through quality storytelling.
From Brand to Image: Creating High Impact Campaigns That Tell Brand Stories
There are many different ways to approach clients to assess their needs and develop creative campaigns which fulfill your creative desires. Many agencies have established methodology, terminology and processes, and oftentimes, have spent decades or even years developing these processes. However, whether you are a freelancer, designer, illustrator, photographer or marketing director, or perhaps a small business owner, you will be looking to develop a simple process to create campaigns for yourself or your client.
Branding and Customer Experience
Whether students come from a Branding or a Customer Experience background or perspective, this course will explore the synergies between and the intersection of the two sets of activities. While there are different approaches to defining a branding strategy, a branding project’s implementation impacts many departments and their customer-facing activities. In this sense, it’s essential to understand branding efforts in the context of Customer Experience. In this course, we will use a framework - adapted from Customer Journey Mapping - for focusing and organizing students' thinking about the operational implications of their branding projects. Through the framework, we will derive an operational language for aligning activities and measuring impacts across multiple departments and the customer touch points they manage.
Instructors
Offered by
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.