Profile

Michael Thompson

Customer Experience Professor

    Bio

    Michael has more than 25 years of experience building and leading Product, Research and Design teams in a wide range of industries and companies including Apple, Business Objects, SAP and Telefonica as well as startups and consulting companies. He’s also been a driver of successful innovation projects and is co-author of several patents. Most recently, Michael was Global Director of Telefonica’s UX team which enabled building customer research and design teams as well as CX best-practices throughout the company. Currently, Michael is a CX consultant as well as a professor in the Masters in Customer Experience & Innovation at the IE School of Human Sciences & Technology. He also teaches courses on the The Business of Design and Innovation at ESNE and also in Product Management at Universidad Europea in Madrid. Michael holds an undergraduate degree from SUNY at Albany, a Masters from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from Theseus Institute (now part of EDHEC) in France.

    Courses

    Branding and Customer Experience

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder