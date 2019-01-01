Michael has more than 25 years of experience building and leading Product, Research and Design teams in a wide range of industries and companies including Apple, Business Objects, SAP and Telefonica as well as startups and consulting companies. He’s also been a driver of successful innovation projects and is co-author of several patents. Most recently, Michael was Global Director of Telefonica’s UX team which enabled building customer research and design teams as well as CX best-practices throughout the company. Currently, Michael is a CX consultant as well as a professor in the Masters in Customer Experience & Innovation at the IE School of Human Sciences & Technology. He also teaches courses on the The Business of Design and Innovation at ESNE and also in Product Management at Universidad Europea in Madrid. Michael holds an undergraduate degree from SUNY at Albany, a Masters from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from Theseus Institute (now part of EDHEC) in France.