Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Branding: The Creative Journey Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Employment
  • Leadership
  • Management
  • Customer Experience
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Converging on a Common Definition for CX

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 61 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Customer Journeys as the Lens for Brand Experience

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Aligning Brand and Customer Experience across all touch points

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 65 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

CX relationship with Employee Experience, Outsourcing and Ethics

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 46 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz

