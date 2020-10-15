Whether students come from a Branding or a Customer Experience background or perspective, this course will explore the synergies between and the intersection of the two sets of activities. While there are different approaches to defining a branding strategy, a branding project’s implementation impacts many departments and their customer-facing activities. In this sense, it’s essential to understand branding efforts in the context of Customer Experience. In this course, we will use a framework - adapted from Customer Journey Mapping - for focusing and organizing students' thinking about the operational implications of their branding projects. Through the framework, we will derive an operational language for aligning activities and measuring impacts across multiple departments and the customer touch points they manage.
This course is part of the Branding: The Creative Journey Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Employment
- Leadership
- Management
- Customer Experience
Offered by
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Converging on a Common Definition for CX
Customer Journeys as the Lens for Brand Experience
Aligning Brand and Customer Experience across all touch points
CX relationship with Employee Experience, Outsourcing and Ethics
Reviews
- 5 stars72.31%
- 4 stars21.75%
- 3 stars3.38%
- 2 stars1.41%
- 1 star1.12%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BRANDING AND CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
Fantastic course, gives you unique information and new vision
A real good way to start customer experience. The materials are well design to show the relationship between the brand and the customer experience!
Amazing insight into the customer journey and product design.
I am so glad I did this course! The information is 100% useful for my daily marketing activities. Michael Thompson is an excellent professor. The videos are concise and effective.
About the Branding: The Creative Journey Specialization
This Specialization aims to make branding concepts accessible to every learner and to teach them to analyze and apply all the relevant concepts, using the broad and diverse toolkit of branding. It provides you with the necessary tools so that you are able to understand the brand behavior, understand the language of a brand and learn about the rational and emotional elements behind brands. It also attempts to make you understand the language of images. The amount of audiovisual content we receive today makes it hard for brands to break through that noise. It ends up teaching how to understand branding efforts in the context of customer experience.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.