Skills you will gain

  • Global Marketing
  • Marketing
  • Brand Management
  • Strategic Planning
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Orientation

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min), 4 readings
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Key Global Marketing Functions

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: The Brand Audit

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Developing a Culturally Focused Marketing Plan

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 59 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Integrating the Global Marketing Plan

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 56 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

