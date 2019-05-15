About this Course

Course 5 of 7 in the
Global Challenges in Business Specialization
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 7 in the
Global Challenges in Business Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Globalization, Culture & Brands

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 63 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Cultural Mindsets and Assimilation to a Cultural Framework

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Culture Mixing and Its Consequences

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Focusing on Culture to Build Iconic Brands

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Global Challenges in Business Specialization

Global Challenges in Business

