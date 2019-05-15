Globalization has brought dramatic changes to the marketplace. A proliferation of global brands brings diverse cultures to a consumer population that is also culturally diverse. This course enables students to understand how globalization changes consumers at a psychological level and provides tools for infusing brands with cultural meaning that can resonate with global consumers. The focus is on understanding that culture exists in the mind as well as in the environment, and that globalization creates multi-cultural spaces in contemporary societies. Consumers can use the cultural meaning of a brand to build their identities or reject the brand’s cultural meaning.
This course is part of the Global Challenges in Business Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Globalization, Culture & Brands
Globalization has brought dramatic changes to the marketplace. A proliferation of global brands brings diverse cultures to a consumer population that is also growing culturally diverse. This module discusses what globalization is, and how it is connected to four forces: growing multiculturalism, cultural mixing, global competition, and connectivity/co-creation. We will analyze what culture is, how it manifests itself, and how culture varies around the world. We will close this module by acknowledging that brands can be tangible representations of culture that embody the values and ideals of a cultural group.
Cultural Mindsets and Assimilation to a Cultural Framework
This module discusses how culture can be brought to the fore of the mind to guide our judgments and behaviors. We will learn that culture is represented in our heads as a network of elements linked to a central concept. When this network is activated in our minds, we exhibit a tendency to assimilate our behavior to what our culture prescribes.
Culture Mixing and Its Consequences
This module reviews how people respond to the juxtaposition of cultures at the same time in the same object, a phenomenon we label culture mixing. We will learn that culture mixing has both cognitive and attitudinal consequences. People can respond favorably or unfavorably to culture-mixed stimuli depending on a variety of personal and contextual factors. We will examine these factors in order to predict when people will respond positively or negatively to culture mixing.
Focusing on Culture to Build Iconic Brands
This module discusses the marketing process to build cultural equity into a brand, or to turn a brand into a cultural icon. The process consists of three stages. The first stage is acquiring a deep cultural understanding of the brand and its market, which is referred to as conducting a cultural audit. The second stage is to develop a cultural positioning, or to articulate a statement about how the brand distinctively embodies the culture. Finally, the last stage is the identification of marketing programs (promotion, product, distribution, and price) to communicate the cultural positioning.
Reviews
- 5 stars78.61%
- 4 stars15.09%
- 3 stars5.03%
- 1 star1.25%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GLOBAL IMPACT: CULTURAL PSYCHOLOGY
What a great course! I learned so much about brands, cultures and product development.
I thoroughly enjoyed this course material and content. It was well organized, interesting, and engaging.
I t was an excellent course. I only wish it was not so concise.
best courses for cultural and multicultural brand assessment and consumer adaptations
About the Global Challenges in Business Specialization
Learning Outcomes for the Specialization:
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.