University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Global Impact: Cross-Cultural Management
Taught in English

Tina Girndt-Clougherty

Instructor: Tina Girndt-Clougherty

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course. This module also explores how cultures differ in all aspects of communication so that you know how to interpret cross-cultural behavior correctly and can solve cultural misunderstandings.

9 videos6 readings9 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

This module explores how diversity affects social processes and the work in teams and how managers can utilize the insights to form optimal teams.

6 videos3 readings6 quizzes1 assignment

This module explores the ways cultures differ in their negotiation styles so that one can research negotiators' individual styles in the beginning of a negotiation and adjust your own negotiation behavior.

5 videos2 readings6 quizzes

This module explores the ways leaders and team members can differ across cultures so that one can adjust and solve cultural misunderstandings.

9 videos4 readings7 quizzes1 peer review

Instructor

Tina Girndt-Clougherty
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
2 Courses2,186 learners

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

