With globalization, multiculturalism is on the rise. Managers need to lead a workforce composed of individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds. Managers need to negotiate and cooperate with organizations from diverse cultures; they need to know about the effects that diverse cultures can have on business practices. This course introduces the fundamentals of multicultural management by describing the impact of culture on interpersonal processes in organizations, discussing how culture shapes communication, leadership, negotiation, and teamwork.
Global Impact: Cross-Cultural Management
This course is part of Global Challenges in Business Specialization
Taught in English
Course
28 quizzes, 1 assignment
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course. This module also explores how cultures differ in all aspects of communication so that you know how to interpret cross-cultural behavior correctly and can solve cultural misunderstandings.
9 videos6 readings9 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
This module explores how diversity affects social processes and the work in teams and how managers can utilize the insights to form optimal teams.
6 videos3 readings6 quizzes1 assignment
This module explores the ways cultures differ in their negotiation styles so that one can research negotiators' individual styles in the beginning of a negotiation and adjust your own negotiation behavior.
5 videos2 readings6 quizzes
This module explores the ways leaders and team members can differ across cultures so that one can adjust and solve cultural misunderstandings.
9 videos4 readings7 quizzes1 peer review
