This MOOC explores different aspects of intercultural management, including teams, leadership, Human Resource Management, marketing and negotiations. When you complete this MOOC, you will have a richer understanding of the concept of culture, and how culture influences the way that individuals behave.
Intercultural ManagementESCP Business School
Skills you will gain
- Negotiation
- Intercultural Competence
- Cross-Cultural Communication
- Intercultural Communication
Instructors
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
Introduction
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete
Intercultural Teams and Leadership
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Intercultural HRM
3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 57 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
International Marketing Decisions
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Reviews
- 5 stars72.68%
- 4 stars19.32%
- 3 stars5.67%
- 2 stars1.28%
- 1 star1.03%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERCULTURAL MANAGEMENT
by MLDec 10, 2021
Excellent course to understand more about the difference between the beliefs, behavior and attitudes of different employees and more.
by JJJan 15, 2019
There were very few times when the course audio or video would stop, but then I would just follow the written script. Otherwise, I enjoyed the course and found it enjoyable, informative and valuable.
by FSFeb 10, 2018
Thanks. I'm now able to state that I've acquired a good overview of Intercultural Management. The topics presented were very well exposed.
by MGFeb 27, 2018
Interesting course providing valuable insights in intercultural teamwork and negotiations.
