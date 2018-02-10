About this Course

8,169 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Negotiation
  • Intercultural Competence
  • Cross-Cultural Communication
  • Intercultural Communication
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

ESCP Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(1,823 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Intercultural Teams and Leadership

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Intercultural HRM

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 57 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

International Marketing Decisions

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERCULTURAL MANAGEMENT

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder