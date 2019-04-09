JD
Oct 22, 2020
This course was very informative, I was able to learn different cultural contexts especially in business :)) It's just that there are too many videos to watch haha but overall this was a good one!
BS
Jan 1, 2018
Great course where you learn more about how intercultural management works from HR, Marketing, Team Building and more. The professors give great insights and expertise about the different parts.
By Alja I•
Apr 9, 2019
The content is interesting and relevant to managers and anyone else doing international business. The course provides an overview of different cultural frameworks and challenges of doing international business.
However, I was disappointed with the low quality of subtitles (which are necessary given that the professors aren't native English speakers), and the fact that the videos direct students to further readings that are usually paywalled academic papers. These readings are optional, but it would be nice to offer online students some additional resources as well, as the videos don't have time to dig into the details. Also, the forums aren't really active, which isn't surprising given that there are excellent questions that are still unanswered (and typos in one of the quizzes that haven't been fixed since reported a year ago). I hope the authors take time to update the course a bit and offer some additional downloadable resources.
By Lisa D•
Jun 16, 2017
I hate getting to a certain point in the course, in this case, the first quiz, and learning that I have to pay to get any further. Virtually all of the recommended readings in the first week are simply links to books or journal articles that must be purchased. And, I did not feel the quiz was particularly challenging.
By Heike W•
Feb 2, 2020
It is an interesting course which gives a very cursory overview. Some of the speakers are not easy to understand and in some scenes there is so much background noise (interview with a Nestlé employee comes to mind) that it is impossible to understand. The subtitles are in .txt format and not of really good quality. It took me ages to put it in a nice Word document format to make it readable. I would gladly have paid extra to get some decent documents to work with. One text document gives the text of the previous week's lecture! There are several typos in the quizzes. This does not give a professional impression.
The additional reading list is hardly any help as most of the documents mentioned are behind a paywall, if they can be found at all. I don't understand why it wasn't possible to add links leading to the documents and why ESCP Europe could not provide some of the PDFs directly.
Some content was outdated, the videos seem to be from around 2012 and it does show a bit.
Speaker of week 4 and 5 was very good - factual, clear, whereas the speakers for the first weeks were a bit tiring. - Too much advertisement for various ESCP programmes.
I got some information out of this programme, mainly the last two weeks, but I had expected more.
By Fiot B•
Apr 9, 2019
Poor content, clearly marketing .
By Athira V•
Oct 17, 2020
I did had a great experiance. Each module gives an indepth knowledge regarding specific topics.
It felt like a regular classroom.
I'm so greatful to the professors. Thank you
By Jessy•
Aug 29, 2017
Extremely relevant and important topic. It is foundational but the additional reading and resources are invaluable.
By Guillaume V•
Nov 14, 2018
Chaque module est très bon en termes de qualité des contenus. Les apports sont conséquents.
Néanmoins, il est regrettable que les discours des intervenants ne soient pas supportés par des présentations. Le questionnaire final n'est pas aussi pertinent que ceux de chaque semaine.
Bravo pour ce MOOC de qualité!
By Manuel G•
Jul 24, 2019
Not much activity on the forums, the links from the "reader" sections refer to books and papers not always freely available. I think it should be possible to find course-material which is open to everyone, especially on this level. It makes no sense to restrict the availability of exams around the courses' opening - there is no need to do them during these specific intervals. The exams are too easy to do and could be passed without doing the course at all. The videos are well done and offer a good starting point in different areas of this topic. Overall, I quite enjoyed this course.
By James T•
May 29, 2018
Very interesting content - however I found the speakers in the video quite hard to understand and therefore had to rely predominantly on the text.
By Bilha C O T•
Jun 28, 2020
This course is really excellent because it opens your mind to the sensibility of the culture differences! The professors organized and explained the contents really well. The style of delivering of the content was dynamic so I was always motivated to continue learning, engaged to learn and complete the modules. I have to say that it has also anabled me to change the focus of my work at University during this time of quarentine for pandemic reason, with the purpose of helping students get prepared for future international mobilities. Thank you for this opportunity to learn.
By SHWETA A P•
Apr 8, 2020
This course was extremely insightful since I got to learn the how the functions of HR, Marketing and other essential areas of management take place in an international context. It throws light on carrying out business based functions in an intercultural environment. How individual values and culture affect the business functions and how to optimize output in MNC's by managing intercultural teams and employees. Myself being a student of MBA- HR, I got many great insights about expatriation process which turned to be very useful.
By JOS� M R C•
Aug 19, 2020
El curso es muy completo, adicional a sus contenidos me pareció fascinante la variedad de instructores y sus intervenciones, se nota el profesionalismo y arduo trabajo en todo el componente de edición del curso. El sistema de calificación es exigente y práctico. Recomiendo este curso para todos los profesionales de las ciencias administrativas y económicas.
By Clara S•
Jul 27, 2020
Excelentes professores, exposição muito clara e organizada da matéria, tópicos relevantes. Bibliografia de apoio actualizada, com impacto, fontes interdisciplinares. Grande variedade de testemunhos de casos práticos. Testes exigentes mas possíveis de realizar com boa nota, se seguimos as aulas com atenção. Muito obrigada aos professores!!!
By Oscar N•
May 8, 2021
Excellent and very useful course! Being a person grown up in a intercultural context, I found it a great explaination and formation for me. This modul helped me gaining a complete and 3dimensional vision on the complexity of intercultural managing and hopefully could help me to be more pratical in intercultural mediation and management.
By Behzad A M•
May 26, 2021
An excellent course on Intercultural Management , smartly designed with quality videos, contextualized language, full of related information justified with theories, models and quotes with excellent readings. Highly recommended to those who want to learn intercultural/cross-cultural communication and negotiation.
By Marco T•
May 23, 2018
this MOOC is extremely interesting and useful; great professors and very helpful materials.
I hope to join more actively the course forum soon.
I sincerely recommend this course to all coursera alumni who wants to expand their knowledge pack about intercultural management.
By Aline E D d A•
May 29, 2020
One of the best courses I ever did in coursera! It´s really suitable for people who are going to live an intercultural experience - whether in personal life or career.
It really opened my mind to my cultural background and better manage life in a foreign country.
By Ciaran P•
Jul 28, 2017
We live in a world of many cultures, impacting on all areas of life, not least business. This course has been one of the most enjoyable I've taken. Throughout I was brought along by people who showed themselves to be masters in their field.
By GEORGINA F•
Nov 7, 2020
Great course !
Thanks to ESCP Europe for the organization. Highly qualified Professors. Very interessing. The only thing is that there're so many research studies to ready and I missed some more "easy" ready or TED Talks. Thank you.
By Simone G•
Oct 10, 2017
Really interesting, especially the first parte where we talk more in depth about culture and its different shapes. I've absolutly enjoyed this MOOC, it includes culture, behaviors, business and intercultural team and leaderships.
By Jane F D•
Oct 23, 2020
This course was very informative, I was able to learn different cultural contexts especially in business :)) It's just that there are too many videos to watch haha but overall this was a good one!
By Bryant S•
Jan 1, 2018
Great course where you learn more about how intercultural management works from HR, Marketing, Team Building and more. The professors give great insights and expertise about the different parts.
By Devi R•
Jun 6, 2021
Very glad for joining this course. This module has gave me so much insight about intercultural management. The instructor has well explained in every topic that they brought into the class.
By Georgiana•
Jul 24, 2019
Great course, I've really enjoyed it and I hope to put into practice everything I've learned. The information is clear and the extra readings really useful and complete.
By Esteban M•
Jul 30, 2020
This training is very stimulating and brings a lot of knowledge to understand cultural management and international business culture! I recommend it!