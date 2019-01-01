Profile

Robert Wilken

Professor of International Marketing

    Bio

    Robert Wilken joined ESCP Europe Business School Berlin in 2007 and is Professor of International Marketing in the European Department of Marketing. He studied Mathematics and Business Administration at the University of Muenster/Germany, where he also received his PhD degree (2007). At ESCP Europe Berlin, he is Research Delegate, Assistant Director of the Doctoral Program, and Research Ombudsman. He is also the Director of the Granted Research Center on Teams in International Business (TIB). He teaches in a number of programs at ESCP Europe, including the Master in Management, Master in European Business, the Master in International Sales Management, and the PhD program. His main research interests focus on pricing (in particular, consumer’s willingness to pay), negotiation analysis, and marketing research methods. His papers have been published in, among others, International Journal of Research in Marketing, Journal of Retailing, Marketing Letters, British Journal of Management, International Business Review, and Psychology & Marketing.

    Courses

    Intercultural Management

