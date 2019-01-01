Profile

Marion Festing

Professor of Human Resource Management and Intercultural Leadership

    Marion Festing is Professor of Human Resource Management and Intercultural Leadership on ESCP Europe's Berlin campus and the former Director of the Berlin campus, the former Academic Director of the European Executive MBA programme at the Berlin campus and the former Associate Dean for Research of ESCP Europe. She teaches courses on human resource management and leadership in all programmes. She is author of numerous articles on international human resource management and related fields. Her most recent book is the textbook “International Human Resource Management” (7th ed. London: Cengage, 2017), which she wrote as part of a tri-continental team together with Peter J. Dowling (Australia) and Allen D. Engle (USA). Furthermore, together with Susanne Royer (Germany) she is editing a book series on Research in International Human Resource Management and Strategy. Professor Festing is the co-editor of ZfP - German Journal of Research in Human Resource Management and served as the Associate Editor of the International Journal of Human Resource Management as well as on several editorial boards.

    Courses

    Intercultural Management

