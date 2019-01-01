Profile

Chiara Succi

Professor of Organizational Behavior

    Bio

    Chiara Succi is Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior at ESCP Europe’s Turin Campus since September 2009. She graduated in 2002 in Communication Sciences at the University of Lugano (Switzerland) where she also achieved a Ph.D. with a focus on learning innovations. She collaborated on several research projects in the framework of the Swiss Virtual Campus Programme funded by the Swiss National Foundation with the aim to explore the conditions for the successful realization of eLearning activities. She worked as a teaching assistant at the University of Lugano, at the Politecnico di Milano and at the Edith Cowan University (Western Australia) as visiting researcher. Chiara worked as an internal consultant at UniManagement, the leadership development center of UniCredit Group and she collaborated with the Masie Center (New York) carrying out research activities with the Learning CONSORTIUM network (nearly 150 Fortune 500 companies).

    Courses

    Intercultural Management

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder