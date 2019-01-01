Chiara Succi is Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior at ESCP Europe’s Turin Campus since September 2009. She graduated in 2002 in Communication Sciences at the University of Lugano (Switzerland) where she also achieved a Ph.D. with a focus on learning innovations.
She collaborated on several research projects in the framework of the Swiss Virtual Campus Programme funded by the Swiss National Foundation with the aim to explore the conditions for the successful realization of eLearning activities. She worked as a teaching assistant at the University of Lugano, at the Politecnico di Milano and at the Edith Cowan University (Western Australia) as visiting researcher.
Chiara worked as an internal consultant at UniManagement, the leadership development center of UniCredit Group and she collaborated with the Masie Center (New York) carrying out research activities with the Learning CONSORTIUM network (nearly 150 Fortune 500 companies).