Intercultural communication is the study of how culture affects the way people from different groups communicate with each other. Communication is a process of exchanging information that extends beyond the words people choose to express ideas. Identity, gender, religion, and ethnicity all influence the way people share and interpret information.
Intercultural communication skills include developing an understanding of the history and beliefs of different cultures and how they affect behavior. What one group considers acceptable behavior may be offensive in another group. An awareness of these differences helps individuals find better ways to interact with others.
Intercultural communication skills empower you to communicate more effectively with other people and avoid misunderstanding. When you know how to talk and listen to other people, you work more efficiently as a team. Developing intercultural communication skills also strengthens your leadership skills because it gives you the ability to work with and guide others. You also can use these skills in your personal life when interacting with friends or when you travel to other countries.
Learning intercultural communication skills opens a variety of career opportunities in fields like human resources, education, consulting, sales, and foreign service. If you are bilingual, you may choose to work as a translator, mediator, or trainer for an international firm. Many of the skills you learn, including conflict resolution and negotiation, have value in any organization.
Online courses can help you learn intercultural communication skills by giving you access to professionals from around the world. This is an authentic example of intercultural communication in practice. You also can study course material on your own schedule so you can devote your full attention to it. When you have the option to set your own pace for working through the course, you can put into action what you're learning and deepen your understanding of the concepts.