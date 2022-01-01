- Communication
- Intercultural Communication
- Writing
Effective Communication in the Globalised Workplace Specialization
Communicate effectively in a globalised workplace. Enhance your communication competence to integrate into the globalised workplace
About this Specialization
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Establishing a Professional ‘Self’ through Effective Intercultural Communication
In the course ‘Establishing a professional ‘self’ through effective intercultural communication’, you will learn how to communicate effectively to establish relationships with colleagues in a culturally and linguistically diverse community and workplace.
Strengthening Your Widening Network
In this course, you will learn strategies not only on how to communicate effectively but also how to strengthen your relationships with co-workers and other stakeholders from diverse cultural backgrounds, both inside and beyond the organisation. In particular, "Strengthening your widening network" aims to equip you with a workplace discourse that facilitates familiarity with practices in the working environment and to help you appreciate the complexities inherent in the organisational structure and hierarchy.
Engaging in Persuasive and Credible Communication
In "Engaging in Persuasive and Credible Communication", you will learn the key skill of persuasion, in the context of professional communication in a globalised world.
Becoming Part of the Globalised Workplace
The final course aims to build learners’ confidence and adaptability when communicating in cross-cultural environments as they assume leadership responsibility to communicate influence in persuasive workplace contexts. The course focuses on enhancing learners’ professional persona for skilful engagement and intercultural communication with stakeholders within and beyond the organization, including cross-departmental work teams, clients and external partners.
National University of Singapore
A leading global university located in Asia, the National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore’s flagship university, and offers a global approach to education and research with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. Its transformative education includes a broad-based curriculum underscored by multi-disciplinary courses and cross-faculty enrichment.
