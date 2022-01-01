About this Specialization

In this Specialization aimed for those who are preparing to enter the workplace, we will share with you some key cultural and linguistic features characterizing effective communication in this increasingly diverse and internationalised workplace. This is done through four courses, building from knowing the self to communicating with the inner circle of colleagues within the organisation and expanding this circle to include external partners and stakeholders. There is also a capstone project which requires you to apply what you have learned in the four courses in real-life contexts potentially with industry players.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Establishing a Professional ‘Self’ through Effective Intercultural Communication

4.6
stars
225 ratings
56 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Strengthening Your Widening Network

4.6
stars
83 ratings
24 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Engaging in Persuasive and Credible Communication

4.6
stars
239 ratings
78 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Becoming Part of the Globalised Workplace

4.4
stars
50 ratings
15 reviews

