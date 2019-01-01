Susan LEE teaches at the Centre for Language Communication, National University of Singapore. She is passionate about designing and teaching communication skills courses and has done so for the past 12 years at tertiary institutions in Singapore. She enjoys interacting with learners. She believes in making learning relevant to her learners. As such, she ensures that her course content and materials address the respective communication contexts and needs of her learners. Susan has also conducted train-the-trainer programmes with the Institute for Adult Learning (Workforce Development Agency). For leisure, Susan loves pottering around her kitchen where she expends another facet of creative energy.