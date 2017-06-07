The final course aims to build learners’ confidence and adaptability when communicating in cross-cultural environments as they assume leadership responsibility to communicate influence in persuasive workplace contexts. The course focuses on enhancing learners’ professional persona for skilful engagement and intercultural communication with stakeholders within and beyond the organization, including cross-departmental work teams, clients and external partners.
National University of Singapore
A leading global university located in Asia, the National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore’s flagship university, and offers a global approach to education and research with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. Its transformative education includes a broad-based curriculum underscored by multi-disciplinary courses and cross-faculty enrichment.
Module 1: Communicating Influence in the Workplace
This module identifies the causes of motivation, the impact of culture on factors of motivation and the structure of persuasive communication carried out with workplace counterparts.
Make Effective Presentations
This module will apply the principles of effective presentation using visual aids, voice and body language, with consideration for cultural sensitivity.
Engaging External Stakeholders and Counterparts
In this module, learners will acquire negotiation skills in a workplace contexts which may include dialogues and presentations to critical stakeholders and effective task delegation to team members.
Amazing experience with amazing instructors. Thank you so much Coursera and National University of Singapore for providing me finance support to learn and complete this course.
This was a great course. Ms Susan Lee, you are a great teacher. Thank you for taking your time to prepare and teach the course. This will help me relate more professional at my workplace.
In this Specialization aimed for those who are preparing to enter the workplace, we will share with you some key cultural and linguistic features characterizing effective communication in this increasingly diverse and internationalised workplace.
