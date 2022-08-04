The shift to cloud-native deployment models and containerized microservices empowers CoSPs to deploy composable applications anywhere in the infrastructure. Transformation technologies for Telco Networking have built upon Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Soft Defined Networking (SDN) for use in network functions virtualization implementations. The next phase of network transformation is adopting software disaggregation using a Cloud Native approach, capable of running scalable applications across Cloud deployments thus enabling loosely coupled systems that are resilient, manageable, and observable, combined with robust automation to support Operators to move faster and bring innovation with increased operation efficiency. Explore further the key technologies required by Cloud Infrastructure for Telco Cloud.
About this Course
What you will learn
Transformation Technologies for Cloud Networking
Network Functions Infrastructure Technologies
Introduction to Intel® Infrastructure Technologies
Skills you will gain
- Cloud Native
- Microservice Architecture
- Containers
- Telco Cloud Infrastructure
- Telco Cloud Networking
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
Transformation Technologies for Cloud Networking
4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min)
8 hours to complete
Network Functions Infrastructure Technologies
8 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 82 min)
22 hours to complete
Introduction to Intel® Infrastructure Management Technologies
22 hours to complete
37 videos (Total 219 min)
