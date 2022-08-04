About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Intel® Telco Cloud Academy Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 34 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Transformation Technologies for Cloud Networking

  • Network Functions Infrastructure Technologies

  • Introduction to Intel® Infrastructure Technologies

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Native
  • Microservice Architecture
  • Containers
  • Telco Cloud Infrastructure
  • Telco Cloud Networking
Intel

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Transformation Technologies for Cloud Networking

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
2
Week 2
8 hours to complete

Network Functions Infrastructure Technologies

8 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 82 min)
Week
3
Week 3
22 hours to complete

Introduction to Intel® Infrastructure Management Technologies

22 hours to complete
37 videos (Total 219 min)

About the Intel® Telco Cloud Academy Specialization

Intel® Telco Cloud Academy

