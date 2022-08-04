About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Intel® Telco Cloud Academy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Edge Computing

  • Radio Access Network

  • Wireless Core Network

Skills you will gain

  • Edge Computing
  • Wireless Core Network
  • Radio Access Network
  • Cloud Native
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Intel® Telco Cloud Academy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Intel

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
6 hours to complete

Telco Cloud Transformation​

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 69 min)
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Edge Computing

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Radio Access Network (RAN)

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min)
Week
4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Wireless Core Network

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 64 min)

About the Intel® Telco Cloud Academy Specialization

Intel® Telco Cloud Academy

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder