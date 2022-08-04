Scaling a common hardware architecture across the cloud, network, and edge saves you time and resources, and further extends your existing software investments. You are safe in the knowledge that when you are deploying workloads across your network, developing on Intel technology offers a consistent, trusted and performant experience with software reusability. With a full suite of processors, accelerators, Ethernet adapters, memory, software toolkits and solution blueprints, Intel helps reduce risk and complexity by delivering a complete and proven set of network technology solutions as the foundation for the industry to build upon.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Intel Network Platform System Capabilities
Intel Network and Cloud Edge Reference System Architectures
Telco Cloud – Reference Workloads, Use Cases and Implementations
Skills you will gain
- Power Management
- Comparison Of Tls Implementations
- High Performance Networking
- Network Platform Security
- Service Mesh
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
15 hours to complete
Intel Network Platform System Capabilities
15 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 159 min)
4 hours to complete
Intel® Network and Cloud Edge Reference System Architectures
4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min)
6 hours to complete
Reference Workloads, Usecases and Implementations
6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 71 min)
About the Intel® Telco Cloud Academy Specialization
