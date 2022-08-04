About this Course

What you will learn

  • Intel Network Platform System Capabilities

  • Intel Network and Cloud Edge Reference System Architectures

  • Telco Cloud – Reference Workloads, Use Cases and Implementations

Skills you will gain

  • Power Management
  • Comparison Of Tls Implementations
  • High Performance Networking
  • Network Platform Security
  • Service Mesh
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Intel® Telco Cloud Academy Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
15 hours to complete

Intel Network Platform System Capabilities

15 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 159 min)
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Intel® Network and Cloud Edge Reference System Architectures

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
3
Week 3
6 hours to complete

Reference Workloads, Usecases and Implementations

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 71 min)

About the Intel® Telco Cloud Academy Specialization

Intel® Telco Cloud Academy

