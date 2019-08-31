Welcome to the Intel® Network Academy – a comprehensive training program on network transformation. In this program, we will be covering the topic areas of software defined infrastructure (SDI) network functions virtualization (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN) and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
VNF Operations
VNF Development
Intel®Hardware and Software Benefits
Wrap Up
Very Good exposure to the upcoming technological transformations in the networking.
Very Informative - Thank you Intel and Thank you Coursera...
Very good course, adding some virtual simulation along with theory will be perfect.
This course is lucid and informative, but need some practical work approach
