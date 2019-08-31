About this Course

Beginner Level

Intel® Network Academy - Network Transformation 101

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Unit Testing
  • Footprinting
  • Out Of The Box (Feature)
  • Hard Drives
Beginner Level

Intel® Network Academy - Network Transformation 101

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Intel

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

VNF Operations

5 hours to complete
28 videos (Total 124 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

VNF Development

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Intel®Hardware and Software Benefits

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 56 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 minutes to complete

Wrap Up

3 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min)

