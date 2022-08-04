- Network Best Practices
- Network Platform
- Network Capabilities
- Cloud Transformation
- Cloud Technologies
- Edge Computing
- Wireless Core Network
- Radio Access Network
- Cloud Native
- Microservice Architecture
- Containers
- Telco Cloud Infrastructure
Intel® Telco Cloud Academy Specialization
Intel® Telco Cloud - Draft. Intel® Telco Cloud - Draft
Offered By
What you will learn
Edge Computing
Radio Access Network
Wireless Core Network
Transformation Technologies for Cloud Networking
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Your company administrator has recommended a specific set of courses within the Intel Network Builders University. These courses are outlined below along with the accompanying quizzes. Please complete each class and course in the order provided. There is a variety of content beyond this custom set of material that you can explore through the main university pages.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.