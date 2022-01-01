Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Google Cloud Platform, Programming Principles, Spring, Cloud Platforms, Data Visualization Software, Business Analysis, Software Architecture, Data Visualization, Computer Programming, Other Web Frameworks, Web Development
4.3
(1.1k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Alberta
Skills you'll gain: Architecture, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Design and Product, Distributed Computing Architecture, Full-Stack Web Development, Java Programming, Mobile Development, Object-Oriented Programming, Operating Systems, Product Design, Programming Principles, Representational State Transfer, Software, Software Architecture, Software Design, Software Engineering, Software Framework, System Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.6
(3.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Back-End Web Development, BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Continuous Delivery, Cryptography, Data Management, Database Administration, Database Application, Database Design, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Finance, Front-End Web Development, Full-Stack Web Development, HTML and CSS, Html, Human Computer Interaction, IBM Cloud, Interactive Design, Javascript, Kubernetes, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Other Web Frameworks, Programming Principles, Python Programming, React (web framework), SQL, Security Engineering, Software, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Framework, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Programming, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.6
(28.9k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms, Communication, Computer Programming, Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Data Management, Database Administration, Databases, Design and Product, DevOps, Extract, Transform, Load, Google Cloud Platform, Journalism, Machine Learning, Microsoft Azure, Operating Systems, Operations Management, Programming Principles, Project Management, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Strategy and Operations, Systems Design, Technical Product Management, Theoretical Computer Science
4.4
(178 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Distributed Computing Architecture, Web Development, Software Framework, Software Engineering, Theoretical Computer Science, Cloud Platforms, Full-Stack Web Development, Software Architecture, System Programming, Cloud Computing, Operating Systems, Computer Programming
4.6
(33 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Alberta
Skills you'll gain: Software Architecture, Computer Architecture, Theoretical Computer Science, Software Engineering, Microservices, Full-Stack Web Development, Representational State Transfer, Web Development, Programming Principles, System Programming, Web, Computational Thinking, Architecture, Software Framework, Operating Systems, Distributed Computing Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming
4.5
(504 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Storage, Theoretical Computer Science, Software Engineering, Finance, Network Architecture, Computer Architecture, Human Computer Interaction, Operating Systems, Cloud Platforms, BlockChain, Cryptography, Security Engineering, Software As A Service, Network Security, System Programming, Software Framework, Computer Programming, Software Architecture, DevOps, Computer Graphics, Interactive Design, Cloud Infrastructure, Computer Networking, Cloud Computing
4.7
(2k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Microservices are a software-development technique related to service-oriented architecture (SOA). They refer to the infrastructure of an application, with a single infrastructure called a “monolith”. Multiple monoliths can be created to be interdependent on one another, with the caveat that upgrading the application can complicate the entire code.
Microservices are important to learn because they seek to make upgrades less time-consuming and expensive by connecting independently running computing modules via APIs. Some popular companies that use Microservices include Amazon and Netflix, which were able to scale as much as they did because they changed their coding from one big application into smaller, service-specific applications.
Microservices learners can look forward to a bright future. In fact, Market Research Future reveals the Microservices market is expected to reach $33 billion by 2023, giving those interested in a career a pool of opportunities to explore.
According to PayScale, the average salary for Microservices roles in the United States is $114,000 per year. These roles include Software Engineer ($102,000 per year), Senior Software Engineer ($120,000 per year), or Senior Software Engineer/Developer/Programmer ($114,000). Besides these titles, there is a wide variety of other roles where knowledge of Microservices is useful including Solutions Architect, UI Developer, Data Engineer, Data Scientist, UX Developer, Ecommerce Developer, Technical Writer, Marketing Copywriter, and more.
Microservices courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge in managing an application’s configuration; using Cloud SQL as a relational database for Java applications; tracing and debugging Spring applications; applying Microservices architecture; creating reusable and flexible software applications; and more.
Lessons on Microservices are taught by instructors from major tech names and universities, including University of Alberta and Google Cloud Training. Learners can enjoy exploring Microservices with instructors specializing in Computer Science, Software Engineering, and other disciplines. Course content on Microservices is delivered via video lectures, hands-on projects, readings, quizzes, and other types of assignments.
It's important to have an interest in and basic understanding of application development before starting to learn microservices. Introductory skills and experience with cloud computing and software development are also important in order for you to have the foundation you need to understand microservices, including basic cloud concepts and current software development practices. In some cases, this includes basic Java programming knowledge, including the ability to read and write Java code as well as use object-oriented constructs in Java.
People best suited for roles in microservices are analytical thinkers. They're able to see how smaller concepts can work together to form a greater whole, and they enjoy putting those pieces together to create something that functions well. Those who work in microservices roles also enjoy computer software, are interested in developing applications, or are intrigued by cloud computing. If you think like an architect, meaning you enjoy building or creating things, especially those that involve patterns, and you enjoy technology, you may be well suited for a role in microservices. You should also enjoy working with a team to achieve a common goal but also be able to work independently. And it's important to have patience and persistence as well since microservices involves testing and retesting applications until they work successfully.
Learning microservices may be right for you if you have an interest in keeping up with the latest technologies or if you work in cloud computing or app development and want to keep your skills current. You'll want to work in the computer technology field and enjoy working with your mind to create intangible products as opposed to working with your hands to create physical objects. Learning microservices may be right for you if you're interested in learning code or cloud computing concepts, such as containers, Kubernetes, Docker, Openshift, and Red Hat.