Are you a developer ready to explore serverless application development? This intermediate-level course is for you!
About this Course
What you will learn
Summarize the fundamentals of Microservices, their advantages, and contrast with monolithic architectures.
Create, deploy, and invoke microservices using OpenShift and Istio.
Create and deploy a serverless web app.
Describe Function as a Service capabilities and benefits.
Skills you will gain
- Serverless Computing
- Microservices
- Function As A Service
- Openshift
- Cloud Applications
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to MicroServices
Do you want to learn how to develop applications that incorporate recognized and recommended development practices? Are you ready to learn more about microservices, how microservices compare to service oriented architecture, and recommended microservices patterns? In this module, you’ll begin by learning 12 Factors Application Methodology. Next learn about microservices and their benefits and drawbacks. You’ll extend your microservices knowledge when you learn about microservices patterns and anti-patterns.
Introduction to Serverless
Serverless, microservices, and functions are terms that often mistakenly spoken of interchangeably. For effective Cloud DevOps, you need knowledge about how each of these capabilities fit into cloud environments and the cloud application development process. Learn what serverless is. First explore how microservices differs from serverless. Next, take a deeper dive into the application time when you learn about Function as a Service (FaaS) and discover how FaaS compares to other cloud capabilities. Finally, expand your functions knowledge when you explore IBM Cloud Functions.
ORM: MicroServices w/ Serverless
In this module, you’ll learn how to use actions, triggers and rules that help you quickly accomplish your cloud application programming tasks. You’ll be guided step-by-step through how to create and invoke action retrieve results. Then, you’ll discover how to invoke an action using parameters and how to bind specified default parameters to an action. Next, learn how triggers and rules help you organize and reduce programming complexity. Then, delve the benefits of exposing actions as APIs, the benefits of implementing web actions, and how using API gateways eases application development. Finally examine the advantages and constraints of container tools like Kubernetes. All programming tools, including container tools such as Kubernetes have specific challenges. Round out this module’s learning with insights about how IBM Code Engine addresses common Kubernetes challenges.
OpenShift Essentials/Working with OpenShift and Istio
Discover how Red Hat® OpenShift®, a container platform for Kubernetes, helps you automate the provisioning, management, and scaling of your Cloud applications. Explore what a service mesh is and how service meshes benefit organizations who are using microservices. Wrap up this module with an understanding of microservices on OpenShift.
Reviews
- 5 stars82.50%
- 4 stars7.50%
- 3 stars2.50%
- 2 stars5%
- 1 star2.50%
TOP REVIEWS FROM APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT USING MICROSERVICES AND SERVERLESS
I finished this course in less than 2 weeks. The course was easy to follow and can give you a quick start on IBM cloud and Serverless Applications. Highly recommend this course.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.