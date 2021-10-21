About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Summarize the fundamentals of Microservices, their advantages, and contrast with monolithic architectures.

  • Create, deploy, and invoke microservices using OpenShift and Istio.

  • Create and deploy a serverless web app.

  • Describe Function as a Service capabilities and benefits.

Skills you will gain

  • Serverless Computing
  • Microservices
  • Function As A Service
  • Openshift
  • Cloud Applications
IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to MicroServices

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Serverless

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

ORM: MicroServices w/ Serverless

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

OpenShift Essentials/Working with OpenShift and Istio

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

