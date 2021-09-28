Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Application Development using Microservices and Serverless by IBM

4.6
stars
33 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

Are you a developer ready to explore serverless application development? This intermediate-level course is for you! Begin with an understanding of how serverless benefits developers, learn when to use serverless programming, serverless deployment models, and discover its top use cases and design patterns. You’ll also discover how serverless supports continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) and microservices integration. Hands-on labs reinforce serverless programming concepts for creation, deployment, and invocation of cloud-based functions—including the deployment of microservices using OpenShift and Istio. Complete the course with the confidence to build a multi-tier web app that uses IBM Cloud Functions, OpenShift, Istio, and more....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Application Development using Microservices and Serverless

By HABERLIN, J

Sep 28, 2021

I have been programming for over 35 years and this was unquestionably the worst technical course I have ever taken. There were numerous issues that following the instructions didn't resolve, even after retaking the steps multiple times. There was a typo on a command where cutting and pasting the command did not work, I had to search online and fine the correct syntax for the command. This course took me significantly longer than the estimates because I had to retrace my steps and make changes that were not in the instructions in order to get it to work. Luckily I am quite good at problem solving and was able to work around these issues, but that shouldn't be necessary. Congratulations on the NASA level QA on this course. Obviously someone looked at it from the space shuttle and said "looks good from here".

By Flora I

Oct 22, 2021

I finished this course in less than 2 weeks. The course was easy to follow and can give you a quick start on IBM cloud and Serverless Applications. Highly recommend this course.

By Новаківська К

May 19, 2022

This course was very useful. I gained new theoretical and practice knowledge.

By Lukáš M

Mar 5, 2021

The basic knowledge and practical exercises were great. I recommend it.

By vignaux

Mar 5, 2021

Perfect introduction to Serverless and micro services.

By Shivam K

Feb 2, 2022

Good course

By Marco N

Nov 17, 2021

The 2 weeks of this course covered some good information on how to approach Microservices and Serverless methodologies. However, the last 2 weeks was mostly a repeat of Developing Cloud Native Applications and Introduction to Containers with Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenShift, where a couple of the slides are basically repeats from those courses. The labs were helpful in getting to know the IBM Cloud and RedHat OpenShift environments better.

