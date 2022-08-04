- Database (DBMS)
- Containers
- Python Programming
- Microservices
- Backend Development
- Basic programming concepts
- Careers in software engineering
- Programming languages and frameworks
- The Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
- Software Architecture
- Shell Script
- Bash (Unix Shell)
IBM Back-End Development Professional Certificate
Prepare for a career as a back-end developer.. Gain the in-demand skills and hands-on experience to get job-ready in less than 6 months.
Offered By
What you will learn
Master the most up-to-date practical skills and knowledge that back-end developers use in their daily roles
Learn to deploy and scale applications using methodologies and tools, Docker, Kubernetes, microservices, and serverless functions
Write back-end applications with object-oriented programming languages including server-side Python while using version control and package managers
Employ continuous integration / continuous development (CI/CD) and monitoring methodologies to facilitate software development life-cycle automation
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the professional certificate, there are ample opportunities to apply skills learned through labs and projects. Projects include:
Developing shell scripts for repetitive tasks like backing up files
Creating and sharing open-source projects on GitHub
Developing a Python application with endpoints that translate between English to French
Refining code and hosting an application using IBM Cloud and Cloud Foundry while enabling CI/CD to ensure changes are automatically deployed
Adding a feature to an online course by leveraging Django full-stack skills
Building and deploying a guestbook that rolls out updates using Openshift image streams and a multi-tier versioning of the guestbook
Developing a back-end application that displays song lyrics, band photos, and sells concert tickets by creating and integrating a Mongo database, a Flask service, and a Django application
Identifying and analyzing a software engineering job posting
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 10 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to Software Engineering
Getting Started with Git and GitHub
Python for Data Science, AI & Development
Instructors
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What do back-end developers do?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.