John Rofrano

John J. Rofrano is a Senior Technical Staff Member and DevOps Champion at IBM T.J. Watson Research Center where he leads a variety of research projects exploring the use of AI for accelerating Application Modernization to the Cloud. He is also an Adjunct Faculty Member at New York University Courant Institute, and Stern School of Business, where he teaches a graduate course on DevOps and Agile Methodologies. John is an accomplished musician and videographer and has authored numerous patents, industry papers, training videos, and books.

Introduction to Test Driven Development (TDD)

Application Security and Monitoring

DevOps Capstone Project

Introduction to Agile Development and Scrum

Introduction to DevOps

Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD)

