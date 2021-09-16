After successfully completing this course, you will be able to embrace the Agile concepts of adaptive planning, iterative development, and continuous improvement - resulting in early deliveries and value to customers. This course will benefit anyone who wants to get started with working the Agile way. It is particularly suitable for IT practitioners such as software developers, development managers, project managers, product managers, and executives.
About this Course
Computer and IT literacy. Involvement in software development and or IT project management, or as a stakeholder in development projects and programs.
What you will learn
Adopt the 5 practices of Agile, a subset of DevOps: small batches, minimum viable product, pair programming, behavior- and test-driven development.
Write good user stories, estimate and assign story points and track stories using a kanban board. Incorporate Scrum artifacts, events, and benefits.
Create and refine a product backlog using the sprint planning process. Produce potentially shippable product increments with every iteration.
Create burndown charts to forecast the ability to meet a sprint goal. Use metrics to enhance performance, productivity, and client satisfaction.
Skills you will gain
- Agile Software Development
- Scrum Methodology
- Zenhub
- Kanban
- Sprint Planning
Computer and IT literacy. Involvement in software development and or IT project management, or as a stakeholder in development projects and programs.
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Agile and Scrum
In this module, you will be introduced to the philosophy and characteristics of Agile. You will learn about other methodologies including Waterfall, Extreme Programming (XP) and Kanban, and how they relate to Agile. You’ll explore the five practices of working Agile. Next, you’ll get an overview of Scrum as a framework for applying Agile principles to project management. You’ll learn how Scrum benefits the project management process by advocating defined roles, events, and artifacts. You’ll learn how companies can organize for success using Agile, and how team alignment and autonomy contribute to building better systems. You’ll also learn how to recognize and avoid Agile anti-patterns and measure Scrum team health.
Agile Planning
In this module, you will learn more details about Agile iterative planning. You will also learn how to create good user stories, estimate and assign story points, build and refine a product backlog, and build a sprint plan.
Daily Execution
This module describes the daily workflow for executing a sprint plan, including how to determine which story to work on and how to keep the team updated on progress. You will learn what a daily stand-up is and how to run one. You’ll learn how to use burndown charts to forecast the team’s ability to achieve the sprint goal. You’ll learn how to conduct the sprint review and the sprint retrospective. And you’ll find out how to measure success and use actionable metrics to improve the team’s performance.
[Optional] HONORS Project - Create an Agile Plan with ZenHub
Reviews
- 5 stars87.64%
- 4 stars11.16%
- 3 stars0.71%
- 2 stars0.23%
- 1 star0.23%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO AGILE DEVELOPMENT AND SCRUM
I HIGHLY RECOMMEND YOU GUYS TO JOIN COURSERA TO LEARN USEFULL COURSES AND GAIN KOWLEDGE
A great course on agile philosophy and scrum! John presents the material clearly with good examples and the labs help solidify the scrum process.
Extremely practical course! It has everything you need to get started to Agile way of working. Well Done!
Well Structured course for beginners and really like the way the concepts are explained and the assignments are designed.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
Do I need to know anything about Agile, Scrum, or DevOps to take this course?
Which software tools are required?
Are the labs optional?
Do I need to have experience with GitHub or ZenHub?
Are the tools, like GitHub and ZenHub, available at no charge?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.