About this Course

104,949 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Computer and IT literacy. Involvement in software development and or IT project management, or as a stakeholder in development projects and programs.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Adopt the 5 practices of Agile, a subset of DevOps: small batches, minimum viable product, pair programming, behavior- and test-driven development.

  • Write good user stories, estimate and assign story points and track stories using a kanban board. Incorporate Scrum artifacts, events, and benefits.

  • Create and refine a product backlog using the sprint planning process. Produce potentially shippable product increments with every iteration.

  • Create burndown charts to forecast the ability to meet a sprint goal. Use metrics to enhance performance, productivity, and client satisfaction.

Skills you will gain

  • Agile Software Development
  • Scrum Methodology
  • Zenhub
  • Kanban
  • Sprint Planning
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Computer and IT literacy. Involvement in software development and or IT project management, or as a stakeholder in development projects and programs.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Agile and Scrum

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 59 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Agile Planning

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Daily Execution

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

[Optional] HONORS Project - Create an Agile Plan with ZenHub

1 hour to complete
2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO AGILE DEVELOPMENT AND SCRUM

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder