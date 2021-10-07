RV
Oct 21, 2021
Very well organized with minimal distractions from the point...As a qualifier of all quizzes I can state above sentence so that all aspirants get access to this great tool
SM
Oct 19, 2021
This is a very good course covering the basics of Agile methodology. I would highly recommend this to someone who is into project planning and implementation
By Jan F•
Oct 6, 2021
Very good course that provides the essentials for understanding agile development and scrum and includes the tools and practices to implement in my organization. The videos and instructor were very engaging. The course layout was organized and easy to follow.
By Ritesh K•
Sep 2, 2021
I was absolutely new for this topic , I found this course very helpful . I will practice it to learn more about Agile Development and Scrum .
By David H•
Sep 8, 2021
The instructor is excellent. He clearly knows his topic and talks from experience. His delivery is very engaging. The principles and practice of SCRUM are well communicated. The exercises are very helpful in making the practice real as you create stories and move them across the kanban board.
By Hunter B•
Sep 17, 2021
A great course on agile philosophy and scrum! John presents the material clearly with good examples and the labs help solidify the scrum process.
By Alison W•
Oct 6, 2021
I enjoyed the course, learned a lot and liked the style of the videos
By Rizvan A•
Dec 12, 2021
It was really good experience and clearly demonstrates the agile philosophy. I really enjoyed and would strongly recommend it for agile beginners
By Basak a•
Oct 8, 2021
Extremely practical course! It has everything you need to get started to Agile way of working. Well Done!
By demian t•
Oct 12, 2021
perfect introducction to SCRUM!
By Martin B•
Dec 10, 2021
The course has a really high quality and I learned a lot. But some of the videos and tasks are not up-to-date and cant be fullfilled (Use and close milestones instead of sprints, see a diagramm about the milestones, etc.)
By Tom L•
May 1, 2022
Absolutely top notch. This is as good as instruction gets and it is quite apparent that the instructor has lived the talk and walked the walk. Not only does he know the information he is an excellent communicator in a very technical subject. Never found any part boring or hard to understand and follow.
The labs were very well done as well and were a big part of the course and gaining a thorough understanding of the subject matter.
I'm sold on both agile and the encompassing larger subject area of DevOps! I highly recommend this course and the others that I have taken during the IBM DevOps and Software Engineering certification track that I'm on.
By Robert E E A L•
Oct 17, 2021
I highly recommend this course. It is clear and quick and a great preparation for scrum.org certification. An exceptionally well constructed course with excellent video lectures, lab exercises, review tests, and assessments. John Rofrano, the course instructor, is engaging and clear throughout.
Big thank you to John and his team. Great job, thank you for your excellent tuition.
By Milena V V•
Dec 6, 2021
Thank you so much for all the great insights into Agile philosophy and Scrum methodology we can apply and need to have in mind on active projects. It was a great please for me to use this opportunity to learn and better myself.
I would recommend this course to anyone trying to find out more about Agile and as a must have basis to learn more about Agile and Scrum.
By Laura A D•
Dec 8, 2021
I definitely recommend the Introduction to Agile Development and Scrum course imparted by John Profano. I've learned a great deal about how high-performance teams should work to achieve continuous improvements and be able to "Build what's needed it, and not necessarily what's planned" The Agile philosophy behind the efforts makes the difference. Get on board!!
By geanina i•
Nov 27, 2021
Amazing course in which I have learned so many great things that can be put into practice not only in an work environment, but also into the real life planning. John is an amazing tutor and coach, and the way he has taught the course was fun and easy to follow. IBM is a lucky team to have such a person in their team.
By Daniela G•
Feb 15, 2022
I enjoyed this course. The pace was great and all the information clear. I aprecciate the fact that we laerned what to do and what to avoid doing. I'm not interested in Development right now but I got what I came here for: the foundations of the Agile Philosophy and the SCRUM Methodology.
By Siromakha Y•
Nov 16, 2021
I cannot tolerate how grateful I am to Mr. Rofrano. This course is absolutely amazing! I just started learning Agile and Scrum, and out of all the courses I finished, this one was definitely the best. I recommend it to EVERYONE. It is very easy to understand and to use. Thank you so much!
By Kuldeep J•
Mar 29, 2022
The course as a whole was excellent! Course content, instructor's effectiveness & clarity, the explaination were excellent. The presentation, illustrations, audio, video & animations as well were very good. The hands-on lab session were also the value adding entity of this course.
By Tunde O•
Mar 20, 2022
As a self-taught developer working for a software company, the course gave me an indepth understanding of many of the processes we use in our organization.
I especially like the instructor's presentation; it is both engaging and delivering valuable learning content.
By Nelson S R•
Nov 22, 2021
Well-balance course. Straight-to-the-point short theoretical explanations. Simple but still comprehensive examples from the third week. If you don't know or don't understand what Agile development and Scrum are, this is the course you should take first.
By Curtis H•
May 17, 2022
I had no prior experience with Agile and Scrum. This was a very good introductory course to gain knowledge of the basics. Based on how much I enjoyed this introductory course, I've decided to continue with the next course in the series.
By Adeyinka O•
Mar 27, 2022
The content is deep and rich, but one thing I'll ever live to remember is the power, the passion, and the ease in the presentation by the instructor, John Rofrano, fostering huge understanding and perhaps a taste of practical involvement.
By Carlos J R F•
Jan 11, 2022
Excellent introduction. An instructor that speaks english clearly. Great speaker. Had trouble with zenhub defining milestones. Never showed in the screen menu. I could produce it in grubhub, but it seemed they didn't connect.
By Alexander B•
Dec 2, 2021
Good high-level overview for those who want to switch professions or never worked in an agile environment. This course gives a basic idea of the process mixed with tips and tools from the author's own experience.