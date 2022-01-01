About this Specialization

DevOps is more than just a fusion of development and operations. It is the cultural change that organizations everywhere are adopting to become more agile and innovate at scale. It makes it easier to deliver software and services at the speed the market demands. This specialization will equip you with a foundational understanding of DevOps, Cloud Computing, Agile, and Scrum and their transformational impact on businesses and approaches to software engineering You will learn about the DevOps culture and its benefits, Cloud Computing fundamentals, the Agile philosophy, and Scrum methodology. You will familiarize yourself with the skills, technology, tools, processes, practices, and metrics to become a successful DevOps practitioner. This specialization is suitable for both technical audiences - who want to either upskill with DevOps or start a career in this in-demand domain to become DevOps Engineers, Software Engineers, Application Developers, SREs, Cloud Specialists, etc., as well less technical audiences - including managers, executives, product managers, and project managers.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Introduction to DevOps

Course 2

Course 2

Introduction to Cloud Computing

Course 3

Course 3

Introduction to Agile Development and Scrum

