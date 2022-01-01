- Cloud Native
What you will learn
DevOps essential characteristics including culture, behavior, practices, tools, methodologies, technologies and metrics.
Core concepts of Cloud Computing, including its benefits, models, use cases, platforms, services, resources and opportunities.
Agile practices of small batches, minimum viable products, pair programming, behavior- and test-driven development.
Scrum methodologies to create a product backlog, write user stories, use the sprint planning process, and measure performance.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The projects in these courses do not involve any coding and are designed for you to apply and demonstrate your grounding in DevOps and its principles.
You will:
- examine a business case study and make your recommendations for transforming the organization to adopt DevOps;
- create a cloud account and provision a service on cloud; and
- develop an Agile plan with ZenHub by writing user stories, and simulating a Scrum sprint.
Only basic computer literacy needed. This specialization is suitable for anyone with or without a college degree or prior programming experience.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to DevOps
DevOps skills are in demand! DevOps skills are expected to be one of the fastest-growing skills in the workforce. This course can be a first step in obtaining those skills.
Introduction to Cloud Computing
This course introduces you to the core concepts of cloud computing. You gain the foundational knowledge required for understanding cloud computing from a business perspective as also for becoming a cloud practitioner. You understand the definition and essential characteristics of cloud computing, its history, the business case for cloud computing, and emerging technology usecases enabled by cloud. We introduce you to some of the prominent service providers of our times (e.g. AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, etc.) the services they offer, and look at some case studies of cloud computing across industry verticals.
Introduction to Agile Development and Scrum
After successfully completing this course, you will be able to embrace the Agile concepts of adaptive planning, iterative development, and continuous improvement - resulting in early deliveries and value to customers. This course will benefit anyone who wants to get started with working the Agile way. It is particularly suitable for IT practitioners such as software developers, development managers, project managers, product managers, and executives.
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
