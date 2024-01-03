Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of product management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills like market research, strategic planning, and stakeholder communication to get job-ready in less than 4 months, with no prior experience needed to get started.
A product manager is responsible for guiding the development and success of a product or product line. You act as a bridge between the customers, stakeholders, and development team, working to understand market needs, define product goals and features, and then oversee the product’s life cycle from conception to release.
This program will teach you the foundational skills employers are seeking for entry level product manager roles, including product strategy, development, and lifecycle management. This program will not only help you start your career in product management, but provides a strong foundation for future career development in other paths such as healthcare, education, and finance.
In addition, to prepare you to work in a variety of project environments, the program will delve into different product management methodologies, including Agile. The program is based on providing real-world experience through a series of projects that enable you to build a product management portfolio to use when searching for a product manager position. You’ll also earn an IBM Digital badge and will gain access to career resources to help you in your job search, including mock interviews and resume support.
Applied Learning Project
This Professional Certificate has a strong emphasis on applied learning and includes a series of hands-on activities. In these exercises, you’ll take the theory and skills you’ve gained and apply it to real-world scenarios. You will build an initial product concept, vision, and project charter as well as create a checklist to effectively develop, qualify, launch, deliver, and retire a product. You will also create a product backlog using the sprint planning process and create burndown charts to forecast the ability to meet a sprint goal.
The final course in this program is a capstone course which includes a peer-graded comprehensive final project and a graded mock Certified Product Manager Certification examination.