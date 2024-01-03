IBM
IBM Product Manager Professional Certificate
IBM

IBM Product Manager Professional Certificate

Prepare for a career as a product manager. Gain the in-demand skills and hands-on experience to get job ready in less than 4 months. No prior experience required.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Professional Certificate - 6 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.8

(114 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply key product management skills, tools, and techniques to engage and manage key stakeholders and clients

  • Identify product strategy development and implementation methods and best practices to ensure the right product is produced

  • Describe product development and analysis best practices to effectively manage change and ensure a successful product launch

  • Develop a working knowledge of Agile and adaptive methodologies used to expedite product solutions to market

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Placeholder

Product Management: An Introduction

Course 113 hours4.6 (66 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Summarize the roles, responsibilities, skills, competencies, and knowledge requirements for a product manager’s success.

  • Examine the end-to-end product management lifecycle and the role the product manager plays that drives product success.

  • Investigate “value creation” and the contributions of the product manager that potentially add value to a product.

  • Compare and contrast possible career paths in product management and the certifications that will help you progress in the field.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Product Concept
Category: Product Management
Category: Product Plan
Category: Swot Analysis
Category: Project Charter

Product Management: Foundations & Stakeholder Collaboration

Course 215 hours4.7 (41 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Apply essential communication and collaboration skills critical to product success

  • Develop interpersonal and business skills essential for product management

  • Analyze various product management communication challenges and identify the impact of communication styles

  • Examine a case study and evaluate both its strengths and areas for improvement and then offer actionable recommendations

Skills you'll gain

Category: Product Management
Category: Value Proposition
Category: Product manager
Category: Product Management Lifecycle
Category: ProdBOK

Product Management: Initial Product Strategy and Plan

Course 318 hours4.7 (18 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Identify the product concept using tools and techniques

  • Perform a product external assessment and internal assessment and record your findings in a SWOT template

  • Analyze market and solution requirements and develop a market requirements document (MRD)

  • Develop a product roadmap and perform a financial analysis using a business case

Skills you'll gain

Category: Product Planning
Category: Communication
Category: Leadership
Category: Product Management
Category: Stakeholder Management

Product Management: Developing and Delivering a New Product

Course 418 hours4.8 (14 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Develop a comprehensive product development and launch checklist to enhance success potential

  • Define the required key pre-launch and post launch planning activities to ensure market readiness

  • Review a beta testing checklist to effectively acquire customer feedback and determine key issues that must be addressed

  • Use a checklist to determine overall launch readiness and steps that must be taken to move to the Deliver phase

Skills you'll gain

Category: Product Delivery and Retirement
Category: Product Management
Category: Market Validation Activities
Category: Product Launch Activities
Category: Product Development

Introduction to Agile Development and Scrum

Course 59 hours4.9 (1,677 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Adopt the 5 practices of Agile, a subset of DevOps: small batches, minimum viable product, pair programming, behavior- and test-driven development.

  • Write good user stories, estimate and assign story points and track stories using a kanban board. Incorporate Scrum artifacts, events, and benefits.

  • Create and refine a product backlog using the sprint planning process. Produce potentially shippable product increments with every iteration.

  • Create burndown charts to forecast the ability to meet a sprint goal. Use metrics to enhance performance, productivity, and client satisfaction.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Product Strategy
Category: Product Management
Category: Product Owner
Category: Agile Product Development
Category: Product Lifecycle

Product Management: Capstone Project

Course 616 hours

What you'll learn

  • Apply your product development lifecycle knowledge and prepare the key artifacts required to complete each phase.

  • Demonstrate product management proficiency by creating selected artifacts such as product concept, requirements, end-of-life plan.

  • Illustrate your product management skills and accomplishments through the development of a personal portfolio.

  • Evaluate your readiness to pass the AIPMM Certified Product Manager (CPM) certification exam.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Kanban
Category: Zenhub
Category: Scrum Methodology
Category: Agile Software Development
Category: Sprint Planning

IBM Skills Network Team
IBM
55 Courses756,944 learners
Daniel C. Yeomans
SkillUp EdTech
16 Courses30,799 learners
Matt Versdahl
SkillUp EdTech
2 Courses10,968 learners

