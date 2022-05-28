About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Technology and Product Planning

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 74 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Design Thinking for Healthcare Software

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 84 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Digital Health Product Planning

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 69 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Planning for Integration and Implementation with a Customer

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 61 min)

