Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Real-World Product Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Insist on the Highest Standards. Understand the PM discipline, famous product managers and their accomplishments, and how you can make your mark.

  • Customer Obsession. Learn why successful PMs start from the customer and work backwards to the product. Cultivate your intuition for this process.

  • Ownership. PMs own their products and think long-term. Learn how to keep your sights set on the long-term using tools like the PRD and PRFAQ.

  • Think Big. PMs communicate a bold direction that inspires results. Think and act big by selling MVPs and communicating opportunity to investors.

Skills you will gain

  • Go-to-market Strategy
  • Product/Market Fit
  • Tech Leadership
  • B2B Sales
  • Product Management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Insist on the Highest Standards

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Customer Obsession

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Ownership

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Think Big

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 83 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes

