This course is part of the Real-World Product Management Specialization
About this Course
What you will learn
Insist on the Highest Standards. Understand the PM discipline, famous product managers and their accomplishments, and how you can make your mark.
Customer Obsession. Learn why successful PMs start from the customer and work backwards to the product. Cultivate your intuition for this process.
Ownership. PMs own their products and think long-term. Learn how to keep your sights set on the long-term using tools like the PRD and PRFAQ.
Think Big. PMs communicate a bold direction that inspires results. Think and act big by selling MVPs and communicating opportunity to investors.
Skills you will gain
- Go-to-market Strategy
- Product/Market Fit
- Tech Leadership
- B2B Sales
- Product Management
Advancing Women in Tech
AWIT, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded in 2017 to address the diversity gaps in tech industry leadership. It has years of experience hosting skills-based workshops and mentoring events, first around Silicon Valley, and later through its chapters in San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Chennai, and online, with 16,000+ members at the time it first premiered on Coursera in 2020. Thanks to the sponsorship of Amazon Web Services and Coursera, AWIT proudly makes accessible to all Coursera learners its collective knowledge about how to succeed in the most sought-after roles in today's most dynamic industry.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Insist on the Highest Standards
Leaders have relentlessly high standards — many people may think these standards are unreasonably high. AWIT and AWS are two such organizations that insist on the highest standards. Join us on this Coursera Specialization as we raise the bar of PM education!
Customer Obsession
Leaders start with the customer and work backwards. They work vigorously to earn and keep customer trust. But the term "customer" is overused: customer service, customer segmentation, customer journeys, customer personas, customer empathy, customer satisfaction, the customer is always right. Learn how to systematically delight your customers with AWIT and AWS!
Ownership
Leaders are owners. They think long term and don’t sacrifice long-term value for short-term results. Two tools AWIT and AWS recommend to help PMs like you think long term are the PRD (product requirements document) and the PRFAQ (press release/frequently asked questions). This week, you'll draft and critique both!
Think Big
Thinking small is a self-fulfilling prophecy. Leaders create and communicate a bold direction that inspires results. They think differently and look around corners for ways to serve customers. Join AWIT and AWS to learn how to communicate your own bold direction, whether to customers, investors, or the world!
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE BUSINESS OF PRODUCT MANAGEMENT I
Loves the real life examples and the concept of see one , do one and teach one . It helped reinforce what we learnt. Thank you!
I gained a lot from the course. Knowing that I'd have to create my own product to use in the course would have been beneficial.
I've been really happy with this course so far. The assignments take some effort, but are clear and doable. I'm excited to keep working and learning more!
This is one of the best courses I've enrolled and I highly recommend taking this course for people who are kin in learning product management.
About the Real-World Product Management Specialization
Created and offered by ADVANCING WOMEN IN TECH (AWIT). Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS).
