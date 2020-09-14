About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Real-World Product Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Leading Designers.Learn basic design concepts. Understand differences between designers and PMs, and how those differences promote synergy.

  • The AI-ML-Powered PM. Learn the difference between AI, ML, and deep learning. Spot examples of how AI might supercharge your products or PM work.

  • Leading Engineers.Learn basic software engineering concepts. Understand differences between engineers and PMs, and how to promote synergy.

  • Ace PM Technical Interview Questions. Use basic engineering concepts to answer real PM interview questions from Microsoft, Google, and Amazon.

Skills you will gain

  • Lead Designers
  • Lead Engineers
  • Technical PM Interview
  • Technical Literacy
  • AI/ML
Instructor

Offered by

Advancing Women in Tech

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Leading and Collaborating with Designers

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

PMing with AI and Machine Learning

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Leading and Collaborating with Engineers + Acing the PM Technical Interview Question

5 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 159 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE ART & SCIENCE OF PRODUCT MANAGEMENT

About the Real-World Product Management Specialization

Real-World Product Management

Frequently Asked Questions

