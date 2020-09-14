Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn how Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Twitch PMs and lead and collaborate with an interdisciplinary team of UX designers, software engineers, AI/ML engineers. Plus, practice real PM interview questions asked by Microsoft, Google, and Amazon!
This course is part of the Real-World Product Management Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Leading Designers.Learn basic design concepts. Understand differences between designers and PMs, and how those differences promote synergy.
The AI-ML-Powered PM. Learn the difference between AI, ML, and deep learning. Spot examples of how AI might supercharge your products or PM work.
Leading Engineers.Learn basic software engineering concepts. Understand differences between engineers and PMs, and how to promote synergy.
Ace PM Technical Interview Questions. Use basic engineering concepts to answer real PM interview questions from Microsoft, Google, and Amazon.
Skills you will gain
- Lead Designers
- Lead Engineers
- Technical PM Interview
- Technical Literacy
- AI/ML
Offered by
Advancing Women in Tech
AWIT, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded in 2017 to address the diversity gaps in tech industry leadership. It has years of experience hosting skills-based workshops and mentoring events, first around Silicon Valley, and later through its chapters in San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Chennai, and online, with 16,000+ members at the time it first premiered on Coursera in 2020. Thanks to the sponsorship of Amazon Web Services and Coursera, AWIT proudly makes accessible to all Coursera learners its collective knowledge about how to succeed in the most sought-after roles in today's most dynamic industry.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Leading and Collaborating with Designers
As a PM, lead and collaborate with designers on your team! With Nancy Wang and Minmin Yang, Principal UX Lead at Amazon and Adjunct Professor at Bentley University.
PMing with AI and Machine Learning
As a PM, understand how AI, ML, and deep learning works, and opportunities to deploy them! With Nancy Wang and Sandy Carter, Vice President for Worldwide Public Sector Programs at Amazon Web Services.
Leading and Collaborating with Engineers + Acing the PM Technical Interview Question
As a PM, understand and collaborate with engineers on your team! Also: master the technical PM interview question. With Pranava Adduri, Software Engineering Manager at Amazon and Director of Programming at AWIP.
Reviews
- 5 stars71.42%
- 4 stars15.47%
- 3 stars7.14%
- 2 stars3.57%
- 1 star2.38%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE ART & SCIENCE OF PRODUCT MANAGEMENT
I found the course is very informative especially the interviews of Nancy and Sabrina giving practical insight of what capabilities and qualities should PMs possess as technical & managerial skills.
This course has a lot of technical information but it's presented in a clear way and very interesting to learn.
This is the type of technical knowledge that many PMs have trouble with! Amazing how it's presented so clearly in this course.
I like the course a lot. It would have been better if the mock interviews in the "Acing the Product Management Interview" were a bit more strong. Other than that all the other courses are really good.
About the Real-World Product Management Specialization
Created and offered by ADVANCING WOMEN IN TECH (AWIT). Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS).
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.