Created and offered by ADVANCING WOMEN IN TECH (AWIT). Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn product management using the same curriculum as Amazon and Google PMs! Gain insights to impress on your first (or next) product manager (PM) role. Lead instructor Nancy Wang, General Manager of Data Protection Services at Amazon Web Services, and former Rubrik and Google PM leader shares the key business, technical, design, and leadership skills necessary for success at PM roles at some of the world’s top technology companies. These skills will serve you throughout your career. Gain insight from 20 product leaders at Amazon, Google/Alphabet, Facebook/Instagram, and Silicon Valley startups. These are the leaders who hire PMs. They will teach you the most desired PM skills. View the full list of our teaching talent in our course descriptions below! Ready to interview? We dedicate 30% of this Specialization to teaching how to impress during your next interview and role. Learn how to systematically attack each type of PM interview question. Watch two live PM interviews (one Google, one Amazon) with real-time feedback. Try our app, featuring hundreds of real PM interview questions asked by Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft! Views expressed are solely AWIT's, and not necessarily those of AWS, Coursera, or others. © 2020 AWIT. No claim on others' content fairly used for teaching pursuant to 17 USC § 107 and applicable caselaw.
The Business of Product Management I

The Business of Product Management II

The Art & Science of Product Management

Acing the Product Management Interview

Advancing Women in Tech

