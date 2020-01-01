- PM Interviewing
- Real-World Examples
- Product Management
- Real-World Assignments
- Technology Leadership
- Go-to-market Strategy
- Product/Market Fit
- Tech Leadership
- B2B Sales
- Monetization Strategy
- A/B/n testing
- Customer Retention
Real-World Product Management Specialization
Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn product management (PM) from the technology leaders who hire PMs! Develop your product management skills to rival any entry-level PM at Amazon, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, or Silicon Valley startup.
Offered By
What you will learn
How elite PMs work backward from their customers using personas, interviews, journeys; PRDs, PRFAQs; MPVs, market sizing, and competitive analyses.
How elite PMs show their success using velocity, KPIs, OKRs, North Stars, A/B/n tests, NPS, CSAT, CES, cohort analyses, LTV, pricing, and financials.
Lead and work with customers, engineers, designers, data scientists, AI, and ML! Practice technical skills asked by Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.
Ace PM interviews! Train using real PM interview questions. Using our app, practice on hundreds asked by Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Bring your own product or idea as we:
1. Map your customer personas and journeys
2. Involve non-buyers to influence buyers
3. Apply Bain's elements of value
4. Draft PRDs and PRFAQs
5. Size your product market using TAM, SAM, and SOM
6. Perform competitive analyses
7. Draft your product vision, roadmap, and backlog
8. Draft Google-style OKRs
9. Design an A/B test
10. Calculate NPS, CSAT, and CES
11. Addict your customers across your product journey
12. Price your product
13. Research competitors' LTV
14. Analyze financial statements
15. Lead with designers & engineers
16. Answer real technical PM interview questions
17. Practice real behavioral, product design, strategy, data analysis, and estimation PM interview questions.
(Facebook calls the question types above leadership & drive, product sense, and execution -- you'll practice those too!)
18. Resist your proxies
19. Realign your metrics with your product vision
And more!
AWIT welcomes persons of all backgrounds with an interest in product management or technology industry leadership to complete this Specialization.
AWIT welcomes persons of all backgrounds with an interest in product management or technology industry leadership to complete this Specialization.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
The Business of Product Management I
Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn real-world PM lessons from Amazon, Intuit, Procter and Gamble, Barnes and Noble, Whole Foods, Google, Mint Mobile, Juicero, Twitter, Tesla, Dropbox, Eventbrite, Blue, Samson, Coffee Meets Bagel, Mixpanel, and more!
The Business of Product Management II
Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn real-world PM lessons from Amazon, Tesla, Uber, WeWork, Zoom, the United States Armed Forces, Facebook, Google, Alphabet, Poshmark, Slack, Twitter, Headspace, Walmart Labs, Humana, Schwab, Allianz, Amex, Grohe, Amazon, Costco, Progressive, Activision, Yelp, H&M, Basecamp, Microsoft, and more!
The Art & Science of Product Management
Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn how Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Twitch PMs and lead and collaborate with an interdisciplinary team of UX designers, software engineers, AI/ML engineers. Plus, practice real PM interview questions asked by Microsoft, Google, and Amazon!
Acing the Product Management Interview
Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Apply your PM knowledge by answering real PM interview questions asked by Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon!
Offered by
Advancing Women in Tech
AWIT, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded in 2017 to address the diversity gaps in tech industry leadership. It has years of experience hosting skills-based workshops and mentoring events, first around Silicon Valley, and later through its chapters in San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Chennai, and online, with 16,000+ members at the time it first premiered on Coursera in 2020. Thanks to the sponsorship of Amazon Web Services and Coursera, AWIT proudly makes accessible to all Coursera learners its collective knowledge about how to succeed in the most sought-after roles in today's most dynamic industry.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.