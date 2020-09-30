Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Apply your PM knowledge by answering real PM interview questions asked by Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon!
Earn Trust. Learn where most job opportunities are found, how to network effectively, and how to continue networking throughout your career.
Hire and Develop the Best. Leaders raise the bar with every hire. Learn how to meet that bar by practicing real PM interview questions.
Interviewer Sense. Nancy, having interviewed many PM candidates, explains her thoughts and strategies during mock Google and Amazon interviews.
It’s Always Day One. Learn about your next opportunities for learning, how AWIP can help advance your career, and how to build your brand.
- Estimation Interview
- Data Analysis Interview
- Strategy Interview
- Behavioral Interview
- Product Design Interview
Advancing Women in Tech
AWIT, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded in 2017 to address the diversity gaps in tech industry leadership. It has years of experience hosting skills-based workshops and mentoring events, first around Silicon Valley, and later through its chapters in San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Chennai, and online, with 16,000+ members at the time it first premiered on Coursera in 2020. Thanks to the sponsorship of Amazon Web Services and Coursera, AWIT proudly makes accessible to all Coursera learners its collective knowledge about how to succeed in the most sought-after roles in today's most dynamic industry.
Earn Trust
Leaders listen attentively, speak candidly, and treat others respectfully. They benchmark themselves and their teams against the best. They understand that networking, like another project, might take years to bear fruit.
Hire and Develop the Best
Leaders raise the performance bar with every hire and promotion. AWIP builds the foundation for you to demonstrate how you'll raise the bar during each type of PM question, so you're more confident preparing for your own interviews.
Hire and Develop the Best (Continued)
Leaders raise the performance bar with every hire and promotion. AWIP builds the foundation for you to demonstrate how you'll raise the bar during a full-length PM interview, so you're more confident preparing for your own interviews.
It's Always Day One
There's so much stuff that has yet to be invented. There's so much new that's going to happen. To us, and to you. What journey will you embark on next?
TOP REVIEWS FROM ACING THE PRODUCT MANAGEMENT INTERVIEW
An amazing journey to complete the course. Thank you for the exceptional content and for sharing the knowledge
Nancy is a great leader talent and I learned a lot from her just from these courses. I cannot imagine how wonderful it would be to work with her. Wonderful!!
Amazing course, the resources are very good. I really well thought course
Very helpful for learning about the product management interview process. I would recommend it to anyone hoping to brush up on their skills!
Created and offered by ADVANCING WOMEN IN TECH (AWIT). Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS).
