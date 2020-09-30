About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Real-World Product Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Earn Trust. Learn where most job opportunities are found, how to network effectively, and how to continue networking throughout your career.

  • Hire and Develop the Best. Leaders raise the bar with every hire. Learn how to meet that bar by practicing real PM interview questions.

  • Interviewer Sense. Nancy, having interviewed many PM candidates, explains her thoughts and strategies during mock Google and Amazon interviews.

  • It’s Always Day One. Learn about your next opportunities for learning, how AWIP can help advance your career, and how to build your brand.

Skills you will gain

  • Estimation Interview
  • Data Analysis Interview
  • Strategy Interview
  • Behavioral Interview
  • Product Design Interview
Instructor

Offered by

Advancing Women in Tech

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Earn Trust

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Hire and Develop the Best

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Hire and Develop the Best (Continued)

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

It's Always Day One

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 77 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ACING THE PRODUCT MANAGEMENT INTERVIEW

About the Real-World Product Management Specialization

Real-World Product Management

