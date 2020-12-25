JK
Jun 10, 2021
The areas and depth covered in this course are very helpful. Although some of them were paced faster, but it does serve as a reference in the future. Thank you so much.
BK
Sep 30, 2020
Nancy is a great leader talent and I learned a lot from her just from these courses. I cannot imagine how wonderful it would be to work with her. Wonderful!!
By RN•
Dec 24, 2020
I appreciated the interview preparation in this course, especially the Amazon and Google mock interviews. As with all the other courses in this specialization, the peer graded assignments were helpful to reinforce concepts learned through the videos. Nancy and AWIP, thanks for developing these courses. I look forward to applying the knowledge I have gained in the real world.
By Vera T•
Jan 29, 2021
I got Product Management certification by finishing Real-World Product Management Specialization that was prepared and lead by Nancy Wang, a Head of Product at Amazon (AWS), who also was a Product Manager at Google and is a CEO and Founder of Advancing Women in Product (AWIP). Nancy shares her knowledge gained throughout her career in those extremely successful companies.
The specialization is a combo of 4 courses to learn product management from different perspectives: customer obsession, market sizing, competitive analyses, success metrics (like KPIs, OKRs, North Stars, A/B/n tests, NPS, CSAT, CES, cohort analyses, LTV, pricing, and financials), etc.
The big advantage of this course is it helps you to create your own portfolio through studying all 4 courses by developing your own product using real-life PM tasks during product management lifecycle from inception till launch. Each task takes about an hour. This work is peer-reviewed and you get real feedback. Even though it is quite time-consuming to do those practical assignments and peer review assignments of other students, it helps to get practical knowledge and learn things by doing, which is especially extremely important for folks who want a transition to a PM role and have no real experience yet.
Another advantage is that you get trained using real PM interview questions. Nancy shares questions from giants like Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft and helps to master their Behavioral, Product Design, Strategy, Estimation, and Technical interview questions.
Also, it was super useful to listen to interviews and panels that Nancy did with successful senior Product Managers and Leaders in Product where they shared their experience, insights, and tips for PM career, things they are looking for in PM candidates.
On top of that Nancy shares great sources for networking to advance your career as a Product Manager.
I highly recommend every Product Manager to take this up!!
Thank you to Nancy Wang and the rest of #AWIP for putting this course together!
I learned so much that I am excited to take into my current and future roles.
By Lavanya Y•
Aug 13, 2021
I could sense the genuine attempt to virtually mentor and prepare the learners for interviews at a level so granular , I was pathetic at networking and the emphasize given here to consciously build that network methodically has built confidence in me that I can improve on it for sure and it isn't something that is beyond me and my nature. The webinar and Sandy carter's talk did open up a lot of perspectives.
Again , my sincere thanks to Nancy Wang and Team for putting this together for learners like me. Enjoyed the whole journey through this specialisation , now challenge is on me for how I am going to use to improve my every day work and career path.
If I can change one thing , I would have liked access to this video and materials even post course completion for easy reference.
Another issue , I am facing and per the discussion forum many like me are facing is the time it takes to get an assignment reviewed in uncertain and the fear of that impacting the subscription expiry time costing us an additional month is more. right now I have completed everything but waiting for grading while my subscription expires tomorrow and the support team is no easy to access
By Diana C•
Jan 20, 2022
I highly recommend this course as it has loads of great content, interviews and exercises that are directly applicable to Product Management. I would recommend this course to those that are already familiar with PM as it draws from people’s experience rather then setting on the theory of Product Management with all the possible things you could be doing in that role.
The last module is for those looking to break into the PM role at one of the big tech companies. Amazing practical content throughout! Thank you, Nancy!
By Olga F•
Feb 10, 2021
It was a very useful experience for me, the course is great for beginners in product management.
I think it would be great if you added information about customer support, SLA, SLO, etc. And a little bit about monitoring and writing postmortems - these are two of my favorite topics, but it would be great to learn how it is done in the best companies in the world.
By Ioana M•
Feb 5, 2021
The content in these 4 courses is unrivalled in the breadth and depth of knowledge they offer. Nancy presents theory approaches to PMing, mixed with the right level of Technical information for this level - and at every opportunity presents real-life case studies (often from guest PM speakers!) to really bring the courses to life. Couldn't recommend more!
By CIRIELLO V•
Jun 27, 2021
Fantastic course! i have more clear understanding of the interview process .Now i have clear understanding of the technical required for the Product Manager (the certification path showed in the video). Also was very interesting the last part of course about the Customer Proxies and metrics, a very beatiful topic.
By Jennifer A•
Oct 20, 2021
Thank you Nancy, AWIT and AWS for creating this specialization. I can't wait to put all of my learnings from the courses to use! I also really enjoy the AWIP’s PM interview app and plan to use it heavily to prepare for my interviews!
By Zakir S•
Jun 9, 2021
Really like the great job done by Nancy Wang in putting together these courses and her interviews with other product folks from different companies to give us insights on how to get into product management or how to get better at it.
By Cheikh S N•
Feb 10, 2021
This class will take you to the professional world of product management by deepening your thinking and understanding of product management and also preparing the interview in a credible and practical way.
By Jayakumar K•
Jun 11, 2021
The areas and depth covered in this course are very helpful. Although some of them were paced faster, but it does serve as a reference in the future. Thank you so much.
By Bahadir K•
Oct 1, 2020
Nancy is a great leader talent and I learned a lot from her just from these courses. I cannot imagine how wonderful it would be to work with her. Wonderful!!
By Gordon Y•
Sep 15, 2020
Wow! Never before have I seen a Coursera course take this active a role preparing students for their next interview. Coursera needs more courses like this.
By Joey ( K•
Dec 20, 2020
This course was packed with practical exercises and thought-provoking talks from guest lecturers. Would highly recommend this to any PMs or future PMs!
By Kierra A•
Apr 6, 2021
Very helpful for learning about the product management interview process. I would recommend it to anyone hoping to brush up on their skills!
By Tisa H•
Jan 24, 2021
This has been the best specialization I've ever attended, it really prepares you for Product role. Thank you AWIP for making this!!
By Keith•
Nov 11, 2021
Nancy has been a treasure trove of experience and knowledge drops, thanks so much for this well-thought-out course
By Ihsan A•
Dec 28, 2021
An amazing journey to complete the course. Thank you for the exceptional content and for sharing the knowledge
By Carla P•
Nov 14, 2021
Glad to have completed this course and excited to venture into this career. Thank you for this certification!
By Bettina J•
Nov 1, 2020
Really useful course to prepare you for any company interviews! I can highly recommend
By Cristobal F G•
Feb 13, 2021
Amazing course, the resources are very good. I really well thought course
By Miracle S•
Mar 21, 2022
i am done!!!!! loved this specialization
By Leonardo T•
Jan 26, 2021
an excellent way to explain!
By maria•
May 21, 2021
interesting!
By Anik A•
Jul 23, 2021
nice