MS
Mar 9, 2021
Excellent! I learned more in about the technical topics in this course than I've learned in several courses covering Computer Science, SEO, Web Development, Data Analytics and more. Thank-you!
RP
Sep 20, 2021
AWIT has put together quite comprehensive course content here. The tips on PM interview seem really very helpful and i look forward to taking more courses by AWIT going forward
By RN•
Dec 21, 2020
I appreciated the technical information provided in this course. The content covered a wide range of topics but was simplified and was easy to comprehend. I also appreciated the optional curated list of coding problems to solve. I learned a lot from the Peer-graded assignments and enjoyed the interviews with various product leaders in the industry.
By Vera T•
Jan 29, 2021
I got Product Management certification by finishing Real-World Product Management Specialization that was prepared and lead by Nancy Wang, a Head of Product at Amazon (AWS), who also was a Product Manager at Google and is a CEO and Founder of Advancing Women in Product (AWIP). Nancy shares her knowledge gained throughout her career in those extremely successful companies.
The specialization is a combo of 4 courses to learn product management from different perspectives: customer obsession, market sizing, competitive analyses, success metrics (like KPIs, OKRs, North Stars, A/B/n tests, NPS, CSAT, CES, cohort analyses, LTV, pricing, and financials), etc.
The big advantage of this course is it helps you to create your own portfolio through studying all 4 courses by developing your own product using real-life PM tasks during product management lifecycle from inception till launch. Each task takes about an hour. This work is peer-reviewed and you get real feedback. Even though it is quite time-consuming to do those practical assignments and peer review assignments of other students, it helps to get practical knowledge and learn things by doing, which is especially extremely important for folks who want a transition to a PM role and have no real experience yet.
Another advantage is that you get trained using real PM interview questions. Nancy shares questions from giants like Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft and helps to master their Behavioral, Product Design, Strategy, Estimation, and Technical interview questions.
Also, it was super useful to listen to interviews and panels that Nancy did with successful senior Product Managers and Leaders in Product where they shared their experience, insights, and tips for PM career, things they are looking for in PM candidates.
On top of that Nancy shares great sources for networking to advance your career as a Product Manager.
I highly recommend every Product Manager to take this up!!
Thank you to Nancy Wang and the rest of #AWIP for putting this course together!
I learned so much that I am excited to take into my current and future roles.
By Dana S•
Mar 2, 2022
As a working mother, I don’t get to network very much, but I learned from some of the best professionals in my home with this AWIT course.
This course has been the most challenging. I have limited experience with Data structures, SQL queries, and technical interviews, I am naturally curious so I spent a lot of time with google, trying to understand the concepts. The lecturers emphasized the importance of Data Structures, and SQL to create an excellent product for the users.
Thank you for the opportunity. I am learning a lot.
By Alix C•
Jul 6, 2021
Great to have an overview of the technical aspects of PM. While I come from a technical background and am familiar with some of the topics, I don't come from a strict CS degree so learning what parts I may need to study up on more and have them introduced is invaluable. I always enjoy the guest interviews to learn more about how other roles overlap with PM and what's beneficial or not in cultivating those relationships.
By Bruna S T•
Nov 1, 2021
Loved this content. It was really helpful to understand mroe about development and technology. One suggestion I can make is to give a better introduction about data structures, this was the hardest part of the course and I could see many people complaining about it. I have some knowledge previously, though not much, and I also did find hard to answer the questions.
By Jayakumar K•
Jun 3, 2021
Compared to the previous two courses this sounded like music to me (just kidding, because I come from engineering background). Both sounded like music and this section was more familiar to me. Not to say I knew everything, I did learn all the differences that were shared like SQL vs NoSQL, REST vs GraphQL etc..
By Tuomas A•
Jul 22, 2021
Good continuation to the previous courses. You will get a good view of the content covered in this course and links to find more information to deep dive in subjects such as ML, algorithms and data structures.
It's good to reserve some extra time for the third week if you don't have a software background.
By R L•
Feb 4, 2021
Very helpful course with practical lectures on backend and frontend development that product managers might be asked about in interviews. The lectures are very surface level (they cover a lot in a short amount of time) so I found I often needed to go back and re-watch the lectures in this course.
By Lorenz M•
Mar 20, 2021
Amazing course in this series, probably my favorite one of the series. It went into more depth into aspects and areas of Product Management and had relevant exercises. Loved the AI assignment, and PM a Web and Mobile front-end exercise.
By Christopher T•
Apr 10, 2021
Like the other AWIT courses, the content is really stellar. Interviews with very relevant industry leaders, practical skills and knowledge, etc. Recommended for anyone interested in product management.
By Mary S•
Mar 10, 2021
By Cheikh S N•
Jan 15, 2021
Great course with introduction to really challenging and practical concept and great interview preparation. It is also a really tough class so make sure you have your motivation high.
By Riddhi P•
Sep 21, 2021
By Tisa H•
Jan 13, 2021
This course was challenging but that's exactly why this Specialization is amazing - they really prepare you to become the next Product Manager!!
By Ihsan A•
Dec 21, 2021
The course covers how to collaborate with the designer and understand technical things like data structures, databases, frontend and backend
By Gordon Y•
Sep 15, 2020
This is the type of technical knowledge that many PMs have trouble with! Amazing how it's presented so clearly in this course.
By Jennifer A•
Oct 5, 2021
More technical than the first two courses in the Real-World Product Management Specialization, challenging but insightful.
By Nattha K•
Apr 25, 2022
Great course!! I learned to work with designers and developers. Also, have a great insights from professional panel.
By Erica H•
Feb 24, 2021
This course has a lot of technical information but it's presented in a clear way and very interesting to learn.
By CIRIELLO V•
Jun 22, 2021
Fantastic course! Ai for product management and pm technical aspects appasionate me a lot
By Vanessa K•
Mar 23, 2021
Learned a lot of really practical things that I can take back to my current job.
By Bahadir K•
Oct 1, 2020
Amazing structure and wonderful knowledges to gain from Nancy.
By Anik A•
Jul 16, 2021
Very helpful to get a high level overview into CS components.
By Skyers 5•
Jul 11, 2021
Q&As with Industry Leaders are fantastic !
By Afshin B•
May 7, 2022
technical ones is amazing