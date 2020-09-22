About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Real-World Product Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Invent and Simplify. PMs require innovation. Explain how startups unseat powerful incumbents and how those incumbents stay relevant.

  • Learn and Be Curious. Learn about KPIs, Google-style OKRs, and Facebook-style North Stars. Master the statistical underpinnings of A/B/n testing.

  • Deliver Results. Increase customer retention, loyalty, and advocacy; monetize across the customer journey; show success with financial statements.

Skills you will gain

  • Monetization Strategy
  • A/B/n testing
  • Customer Retention
  • KPIs OKRs North Stars
  • OODA Loops
Advancing Women in Tech

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Invent and Simplify

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Learn and Be Curious

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 83 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Deliver Results

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes

About the Real-World Product Management Specialization

Real-World Product Management

