Invent and Simplify. PMs require innovation. Explain how startups unseat powerful incumbents and how those incumbents stay relevant.
Learn and Be Curious. Learn about KPIs, Google-style OKRs, and Facebook-style North Stars. Master the statistical underpinnings of A/B/n testing.
Deliver Results. Increase customer retention, loyalty, and advocacy; monetize across the customer journey; show success with financial statements.
- Monetization Strategy
- A/B/n testing
- Customer Retention
- KPIs OKRs North Stars
- OODA Loops
Advancing Women in Tech
AWIT, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded in 2017 to address the diversity gaps in tech industry leadership. It has years of experience hosting skills-based workshops and mentoring events, first around Silicon Valley, and later through its chapters in San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Chennai, and online, with 16,000+ members at the time it first premiered on Coursera in 2020. Thanks to the sponsorship of Amazon Web Services and Coursera, AWIT proudly makes accessible to all Coursera learners its collective knowledge about how to succeed in the most sought-after roles in today's most dynamic industry.
Invent and Simplify
Leaders expect and require innovation and invention from their teams and always find ways to simplify. They are externally aware, look for new ideas from everywhere, and are not limited by “not invented here." As AWS, AWIP, or you do new things, we accept that we may be misunderstood for long periods of time. Yet leaders like us know that sustained efforts will deliver results in the fullness of time.
Learn and Be Curious
Leaders are never done learning and always seek to improve themselves. They are curious about new possibilities and act to explore them. They employ indicators and metrics to orient and measure the impact of their discoveries and explorations. Finally, AWS, AWIP, and you are always willing to change or improve their indicators and metrics to maximize benefit and growth.
Deliver Results
Leaders focus on the key inputs for their business and deliver them with the right quality and in a timely fashion. Despite setbacks, they rise to the occasion and never settle. Never settle on your work for this course and throughout your career. Raise the bar for yourself and those around you.
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE BUSINESS OF PRODUCT MANAGEMENT II
Love the content and the amount of information I learnt despite having working experience.
Super useful. At times a little fast/choppy, but overall, very very useful. Thank you!
Course helped me greatly understand the Finance part of Product Management, I was definitely lacking in that area.
Running startup is tough. All the lessons covered here gave me valuable insights on where I am going wrong and how can I improve. Thanks
Created and offered by ADVANCING WOMEN IN TECH (AWIT). Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS).
