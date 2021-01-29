UI
Oct 10, 2021
The course was very practical and real. Although the peer-graded assignments and review can be difficult for beginners. Some of the concepts are hard to grasp for people who have no finance knowledge
SS
Aug 14, 2021
very good concepts, with examples and exercises to practice. This is the closest you can get to experiencing PM function while in training. Highly recommended as part of this series.
By Vera T•
Jan 29, 2021
I got Product Management certification by finishing Real-World Product Management Specialization that was prepared and lead by Nancy Wang, a Head of Product at Amazon (AWS), who also was a Product Manager at Google and is a CEO and Founder of Advancing Women in Product (AWIP). Nancy shares her knowledge gained throughout her career in those extremely successful companies.
The specialization is a combo of 4 courses to learn product management from different perspectives: customer obsession, market sizing, competitive analyses, success metrics (like KPIs, OKRs, North Stars, A/B/n tests, NPS, CSAT, CES, cohort analyses, LTV, pricing, and financials), etc.
The big advantage of this course is it helps you to create your own portfolio through studying all 4 courses by developing your own product using real-life PM tasks during product management lifecycle from inception till launch. Each task takes about an hour. This work is peer-reviewed and you get real feedback. Even though it is quite time-consuming to do those practical assignments and peer review assignments of other students, it helps to get practical knowledge and learn things by doing, which is especially extremely important for folks who want a transition to a PM role and have no real experience yet.
Another advantage is that you get trained using real PM interview questions. Nancy shares questions from giants like Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft and helps to master their Behavioral, Product Design, Strategy, Estimation, and Technical interview questions.
Also, it was super useful to listen to interviews and panels that Nancy did with successful senior Product Managers and Leaders in Product where they shared their experience, insights, and tips for PM career, things they are looking for in PM candidates.
On top of that Nancy shares great sources for networking to advance your career as a Product Manager.
I highly recommend every Product Manager to take this up!!
Thank you to Nancy Wang and the rest of #AWIP for putting this course together!
I learned so much that I am excited to take into my current and future roles.
By Christopher T•
Mar 14, 2021
Terrific content. Holding back a 5/5 as the video production quality is a bit distracting, e.g. sudden cuts in the middle of paragraphs.
By mzayed•
May 14, 2021
It is rare to find such quality material on product management. This content is not just for aspiring product managers, but also for experienced product managers who want to frame their experience and have a more structured approach to building and improving products. Finally, the price tag is very convenient if compared to product management bootcamps in the industry. I almost finished course 1 and 2 in 2 months and looking forward to course 3. My advice for new comers: while the course material is outstanding, the real difference will be maid by practicing the material on your products (even if for some products, not all the material can apply). Thank you Nancy and all the people who worked hard to provide such material.
By Ihsan A•
Dec 16, 2021
Still with comprehensive content. Actually is very good. Broaden my knowledge that PM not just only handle the product (technical side), but it also takes care of customer satisfaction, review financial statement (advancement from competitive analyis) and so on.
However, if I may give suggestions to the course are attaching the cheat sheet for the metrics and grades by peers actually is good but it will pass if there are other peers that will review the submission.
By Pratheep R•
Sep 14, 2021
Continuing from the first course, learned a lot of practical knowledge necessary for PMs. The subjects taught are very relevant and it's a hands on course with assignments most of the subjects taught. As I commented for the first course, would be good if the instructor could provide links for further reading on all the topics as some learners like me often Googled to learn in more depth about the subjects.
By Alix C•
Jun 17, 2021
Really appreciate getting a breakdown of the financial aspect of product management since it's the area I'm least familiar with. One aspect that really appeals to me about PM is getting to be involved with every aspect of the product across engineering and business and questions like 'how to price a product' and 'how to design for repeat customers' are just those topics I've been needing to learn about.
By S.Naveen K•
Oct 31, 2020
This specialization and courses are one of the best things that happened to my product manager career. Loaded with practical insights and the perspective from the best in world product minds. This specific course deals with the critical day to day activities of the product managers and best practices to effectively use it. Really Loved it!
By Leonardo T•
Nov 1, 2020
This course was spectacular, very complete, very good study material and all the topics are very up-to-date, the best were the practical activities because they simulated real situations and had to analyze what was explained in the videos.
One of the best courses I have done in coursera
By Tisa H•
Dec 22, 2020
I loved the Business of Product Management I so much that I decided to do this one - I learned SO SO MUCH IN THIS COURSE. It was quite challenging, but that's what it takes to upskill in my career. Can't wait to do the next course in this Specialization!
By Kamini P•
Aug 4, 2021
The core concepts of product performance and company performance, customer acquisition are covered to a great extent, developing inquisitiveness to know more about it to improve our command and knowledge about the product or domain we are handling.
By Francesca P•
Jan 17, 2021
Would like more examples of how to calculate the LTV where to find the competitor's numbers for this as well as when comparing competitors if they are not publicly traded how to find an income statement.
By Uwa I•
Oct 11, 2021
By Daman D•
Nov 12, 2020
Hey! Again, great course. Had an immersive experience learning the nuances around Product Management.
Will it be possible to get access to the "onenote" document you refer to for discussions? Thanks.
By Siddhartha S•
Aug 15, 2021
By Erica H•
Feb 13, 2021
I learned a lot in this course and feel much more confident about going into a future career in product management. All of the videos and assignments were interesting and engaging.
By Tainá C d O•
Apr 21, 2022
It isn't my first course about product management but I 've learned lots of new things that already help me in my carrer. Congratulations for this fantastic content!
By Evelyn K•
May 20, 2021
Participants learn pricing techniques, calculate customer lifetime value, and analyze financial statements to assess the performance of companies.
By Preethi•
Dec 28, 2021
This course helped me to understand the financial aspects of product management. The See One, Do One, Teach One exercises were very helpful.
By Jayakumar K•
May 25, 2021
Once again like The Business of Product Management I, this course was also of the right complexity and pace for a new learner. Good work!
By Priyesh R•
Sep 23, 2020
Running startup is tough. All the lessons covered here gave me valuable insights on where I am going wrong and how can I improve. Thanks
By Dewandio Y I•
Dec 22, 2021
This course is so amazing. It's so insightful and I learned so much. Thank you, Coursera, AWIP, and of course Nancy Wang.
By Lorenz M•
Mar 4, 2021
Course helped me greatly understand the Finance part of Product Management, I was definitely lacking in that area.
By Skyers 5•
Jun 12, 2021
I leaned many topics that were of my interest, the methodology of see, practice, and teach seems very effective.
By Ana F•
Jul 1, 2021
The peer's reviews are not well performed. People evaluate the submitions randomly and it's just not cool!
By Laura R•
Nov 27, 2021
Fantastic course! Very informative. It's making me a bit addicted to AWIT, I just want to keep learning!!