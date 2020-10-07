SS
Apr 4, 2021
I really enjoyed this course because it was a good balance between the lectures and assignments. Doing the assignments not only helped me increase my confidence but also helped me expand my thinking.
RR
Dec 2, 2020
Fantastic course. I really enjoyed the interviews with industry experts. They were extremely insightful. The exercises and assignments were super useful and the templates made it easy to get started.
By S.Naveen K•
Oct 7, 2020
To me personally, this specialization is a life changer. Nancy Wang is an awesome instructor and she teaches the best practices, tools, and skillsets to be a successful product manager. I suggest anybody who wants to get into product management must go with this course. As an icing on the cake, there is also an awesome community called AWIP. Which facilitates product aspirants to network with the best product minds.
Good Luck!
By Vera T•
Jan 29, 2021
I got Product Management certification by finishing Real-World Product Management Specialization that was prepared and lead by Nancy Wang, a Head of Product at Amazon (AWS), who also was a Product Manager at Google and is a CEO and Founder of Advancing Women in Product (AWIP). Nancy shares her knowledge gained throughout her career in those extremely successful companies.
The specialization is a combo of 4 courses to learn product management from different perspectives: customer obsession, market sizing, competitive analyses, success metrics (like KPIs, OKRs, North Stars, A/B/n tests, NPS, CSAT, CES, cohort analyses, LTV, pricing, and financials), etc.
The big advantage of this course is it helps you to create your own portfolio through studying all 4 courses by developing your own product using real-life PM tasks during product management lifecycle from inception till launch. Each task takes about an hour. This work is peer-reviewed and you get real feedback. Even though it is quite time-consuming to do those practical assignments and peer review assignments of other students, it helps to get practical knowledge and learn things by doing, which is especially extremely important for folks who want a transition to a PM role and have no real experience yet.
Another advantage is that you get trained using real PM interview questions. Nancy shares questions from giants like Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft and helps to master their Behavioral, Product Design, Strategy, Estimation, and Technical interview questions.
Also, it was super useful to listen to interviews and panels that Nancy did with successful senior Product Managers and Leaders in Product where they shared their experience, insights, and tips for PM career, things they are looking for in PM candidates.
On top of that Nancy shares great sources for networking to advance your career as a Product Manager.
I highly recommend every Product Manager to take this up!!
Thank you to Nancy Wang and the rest of #AWIP for putting this course together!
I learned so much that I am excited to take into my current and future roles.
By Bruno H•
Aug 12, 2021
Well, I have mixed feelings about this course. In general, this is certainly a course that I would recommend to anyone interested in knowing about and becoming a PM. On the other hand, I'm pretty sure that the instructor and the staff don't know about learning design. The course has a good mix of theoretical, real-world examples, and practice - that was really good! The real-world examples were well chosen and pertinent to the topic in the question. They were great, and I would state the instructor definitely went to the last mile with detailed examples instead of high-level ones usually found in courses (for example, on the Blue vs. Samson competitive analysis). Also, the exercises demand students to be really active, with the correct dose of challenge. Finally, the weakest point lies in the theoretical content, where almost 100% of them were taught while showing the instructor in front of the camera, without any supplementary material which would help students to have a visual representation and would help to follow the explanation (some simple bullet points would make the difference to follow along). I have learned a lot, from the PM-world terms and definitions, common traps, the role, the tools, the skills. Also, I had some insights along the way. As I mentioned, the learning design is not good, but the content is so valuable that this problem was surpassed (although it can certainly be improved).
By Darian C•
Jun 21, 2021
Pros
- The real life case studies were great learning tools.
- Hearing from real world experts and product managers gave credibility to the course and material.
Cons
- There should be downloadable PDF's for all the topics we covered. For example, the PRD case study should have a downable study guide and template to accompany the assignment. This will allow for future use in the real world and also to accommodate those who learn differently.
- Personal preference. The assignments should all be tied together. The course should offer multiple products based on function area (IT, manufacturing, health care, etc). Then we can follow along and compare our assignments to what a professional Product manager completed.
By Anas A•
Nov 30, 2021
Content is very basic.
The instructor is reading from her notes all the time. It is not engaging to watch.
The video is edited in the worst possible way. It is hard to follow.
I had the worst customer experince as a learner while studying a course that focuses on customer experience!
By Christiane P R•
May 1, 2021
Overall a great course, one of the bests I took so far in coursera. As feedback I would like to state:
1- sometimes it gets long to get someone's work that you can review. I'm not sure this is a limitation in coursera platform or on how courses are setup here. Another training I did was exactly the same and this waiting time sometimes is frustrating. I do not have a full solution for that ;) but I would propose something around named "tutors" or mentors, people that offer themselves as reviewers. This would allow the one providing the course to enable a threshold that could mark work as done in case it takes more than X hours for someone to get someone elses work. I do understand that in your model See one, Do one, review one it is very important to have this review exercise ... but it could improve user experience.
2- more resources please :) I loved reading the article provided in this course and sometimes for a beginner it can be challenging to search ourselves for good and right articles to read.
By Siddharth•
Jan 8, 2021
This course provides a rudimentary introduction to different areas of work that an early-career product manager might need to become familiar with in order to succeed on the job. The course is engaging, light and offers useful exercises to learn by doing. The only areas that could be improved are (1) the rigor with which various topics are dealt with and (2) it might help to integrate all the topics with a section/exercise that walks the student with all the activities that need to be done from start to finish. For instance, take an idea, perform competitive analysis, define an MVP, come up with a PRD, PR/FAQ and GTM. All in all, this course has the makings of the best course on the topic. I'd love to see the content evolve before recommennding to my PM mentees.
By OLUWADAMILOLA O•
Sep 18, 2021
Nancy really made the class for simplified with the use of various examples of other companies with PMs and other citations from them.
Also, I couldn't believe that I could push myself to get my graded assignments done with deep research online by reading more to get more information that I eventually used to get my assignments done with using the company I made from my head but actually based on my personal experience I encounter when I travelled to Dubai last year.
Most of my graded assignments are centered around the problem I faced and I am so glad that Nancy's lesson was able to help me to think of a possible solution to them
Thank you Nancy.
My
By CIRIELLO V•
Jun 1, 2021
Fantastic course! I was very curious about product management and following the course it was fantastic to know the standard methodologies. Regarding user course experience, I guess that can be improved the review assignment, I noticed that often is needed wait several days for the reply (and several users asks reviews on the forum). Maybe can be introduce some automatic o semi-automatic mechanism to review, as in the quiz where the quiz itself executes checks and give feedback on errors. Can be helpful also to increase number of peer review for each submission, from one to two-three.
By Erica H•
Jan 30, 2021
I really enjoyed and learned a lot from this course. The videos were filled with a lot of interesting information and there was good guidance on completing the assignments. It was rewarding to feel like I was improving my skills as we went and it made me more confident that I can become a product manager in the future. My one suggestion would be some additional guidance on how to choose a product at the beginning to focus on throughout the course.
By Skyers 5•
May 7, 2021
It is a delight to take this course, it allows me to get a pace of progress, things that I knew superficially are explained in such an easy way that I can retain the knowledge and explain to others. I also like the see-do-teach approach to make sure the knowledge is learned, practiced, and explained to others. Looking forward to continue with the next parts of the course. I also found a lot of value from guest's videos.
By RN•
Dec 3, 2020
Enjoyed the course and learned a lot. The peer grade exercises were thoughtfully constructed and helped to solidify concepts taught in the lectures. Continuing to Course 2 and look forward to completing the entire specialization.
By Bahadir K•
Sep 20, 2020
Nancy, you amazed me with your very clear explanation of PM and very well structured course. Looking forward to learn more from you.
By Carina O•
Oct 13, 2020
I loved the emphasis on getting more women in technology. We need more leaders like Nancy!
By Fi D•
Oct 13, 2020
This course is miles above the other product management courses on Coursera!
By Gordon Y•
Sep 15, 2020
This is the greatest, most relevant product management course out there!
By Lorena W•
Feb 1, 2022
The lectures, materials, quizzes and assignments are confusing. It is very hard to follow along and complete assignments without feeling confused.
By Asmaa A•
Sep 24, 2021
Good information but a bad illustration I am afraid. Overall a quite confusing course especially when it comes to the assignments and quizzes.
By Yepeng S•
Sep 3, 2021
No slides provided, no reading materials;
The presentation is not systematic, probably it is a new area.
By Markus W•
Jul 1, 2021
Boring
By Lomie T•
Aug 9, 2021
I chose to enroll in the course to explore a possible career change and so far it has not disappointed. The videos and examples used have been insightful, and captivating. I enjoyed discovering the nuts and bolts of various companies I am familiar with. I have also discovered that I gravitate to gathering competitive intelligence, writing the PR statements and drawing up customer personas - in that order.
The TAM, SAM and SOM exercise was a little anxiety inducing, especially when I couldnt find the information I needed to validate my insights or assumptions. I am/was determined to use the product I was developing for each assignment, and getting information for some of the exercises was challenging.
the other stumbling block were the peer graded assignments. There was a technical issue with one submission, and it kept on getting marked as 0 because the grader couldnt open the link. Having to resubmit it 3 times was not fun. The other issue was another grader who gave me a positive comment on my submission, like... great work, but then promptly selected 0 for every question - I had to resubmit that one too.
Besides the above stumbling blocks, I think another way to improve the course would be to get actual PMs to comment on assignment submissions, to let us know how were doing. As someone looking to break into the industry, that kind of feedback would be priceless for me.
All in all though, my experience has been a positive one, I would highly recommend the course.
By Jennifer A•
Sep 23, 2021
I am so excited that I found this course on Coursera. When I signed up for Coursera's trial I had actually enrolled in a PM course that I quickly realized was not a good fit for me. After searching if Coursera had anything else for PM, I stumbled upon the AWIT course and decided to give it a try. It was absolutely perfect for what I was looking for! I also didn't realize until halfway into Week 1's lesson that there were 4 parts to this series. The course gave me so much motivation to continue my goals in PM, and also some validation that I am on the right track and I am capable of being successful in the field. I liked that I was able to revisit the quizzes multiple times in case I missed a question, and I also enjoyed the peer reviews, it's always great to have someone else's perception on your work! Thank you!
By Dana S•
Jan 31, 2022
I enjoyed this course, The course is both educational, nicely paced and enjoyable because of teaching examples. The conversations with Arum Kang and Amir Movafaghi were engaging and there is a lot to learn.
There are two pain points that I noticed.
The first is a Coursera problem, students have difficulty submitting their work. It's difficult to peer review when I can't access their work because it's not a link, and I can't copy the URL to a browser.
The second issue for me was the User Journey mapping explanations were not as clear as other topics. From other student submissions, it seemed they might have had the same issue. In any case, it was a great starting point to introduce the topic, and I looked into it a bit more to make sure I got a clearer understanding.
By Balazs L M•
Dec 1, 2021
sometimes the video material could use some different picture in picture edits. I felt a few times that the presentation slide or example that was used was just in the background in a small image and the bigger picture was Nancy in the front of the screen. It was many times distracting. Usually, it is better to do it in a Zoom conference presentation fashion where the presented content slide is the larger part of the screen and the presenter is a smaller window at the bottom right or left.
Also, I felt a few times that Nancy's voice was a little monotone with not enough dynamics, and punctuations that could help the audience to focus on the content.
Other than that it was very useful and I feel I learned a lot!
By Rebecca N•
Mar 14, 2021
The course covered a lot of great material that I haven't learned yet. I found the sections on MVP, Developing Personas and Sizing the Total Market exercises very helpful - especially when put into practice. I also shared them with my colleagues.
The only downside was the amount of work on the projects. While I loved the projects, I really wish I had more time to complete them in the time period in which they are due. It's almost like this course needs 5 weeks to complete instead of 4 weeks. I'm a busy professional and sometimes fell behind because I only have about 2-3 hours a week to study. Weeks that had more than one assignment usually put me a bit behind. I will be signing up for the next course though :)