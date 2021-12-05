About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Product Ideation, Design, and Management Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn the fundamentals and how to create financial statements for new ventures within the corporate environment

  • Examine valuation techniques for understanding how to assess and grow the value of the corporate venture

  • Explore the different sources of internal and external financing for the corporate venture

  • Applying lessons learned in the course to structure a funding deal and pitch the corporate venture

Skills you will gain

  • Corporate Finance
  • Entrepreneurial Finance
  • Product Management
  • Venture Capital
  • Finance
Instructors

Offered by

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Financial Management for Product Leaders

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 61 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Valuation Techniques for Product Leaders

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Sources of Financing for Product Leaders

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Creating the Investment Proposal for Product Leaders

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz

About the Product Ideation, Design, and Management Specialization

Product Ideation, Design, and Management

