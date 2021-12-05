This course is for aspiring or active product leaders who wants to understand how to secure and manage funding for their activities. We will demystify key accounting and financing concepts to give product leaders a guide to developing the business case for their ideas, and securing funding to translate ideas into reality.
No prior experience required.
Learn the fundamentals and how to create financial statements for new ventures within the corporate environment
Examine valuation techniques for understanding how to assess and grow the value of the corporate venture
Explore the different sources of internal and external financing for the corporate venture
Applying lessons learned in the course to structure a funding deal and pitch the corporate venture
- Corporate Finance
- Entrepreneurial Finance
- Product Management
- Venture Capital
- Finance
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
Introduction to Financial Management for Product Leaders
In this module, we will introduce the fundamentals of financial management and examine how to create financial statements.
Valuation Techniques for Product Leaders
In this module, we will examine valuation techniques for understanding how to assess and grow the value of the corporate venture.
Sources of Financing for Product Leaders
In this module, we will explore the different sources of internal and external financing for the corporate venture.
Creating the Investment Proposal for Product Leaders
In this module, we will apply lessons learned in the course to structure a funding deal and pitch the corporate venture.
Its a biginner course and has enough what a product manager or a team lead needs
About the Product Ideation, Design, and Management Specialization
This Specialization is designed for aspiring and active product leaders seeking to pursue careers in product management, product design, and related roles. Through five practical courses, you will learn the fundamentals for designing and managing products. Upon completion, you will have created your own personal toolbox of knowledge and techniques for approaching and solving real-world problems that product leaders face.
