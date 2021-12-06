Learner Reviews & Feedback for Financial Management for Product Leaders by University of Maryland, College Park
About the Course
This course is for aspiring or active product leaders who wants to understand how to secure and manage funding for their activities. We will demystify key accounting and financing concepts to give product leaders a guide to developing the business case for their ideas, and securing funding to translate ideas into reality.
This course focuses on four key areas:
• Learning the fundamentals and how to create financial statements for new ventures within the corporate environment;
• Examining valuation techniques for understanding how to assess and grow the value of the corporate venture;
• Exploring the different sources of internal and external financing for the corporate venture; and
• Applying lessons learned in the course to structure a funding deal and pitch the corporate venture....
By Deepak R P
Dec 6, 2021
Its a biginner course and has enough what a product manager or a team lead needs