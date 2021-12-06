Chevron Left
This course is for aspiring or active product leaders who wants to understand how to secure and manage funding for their activities. We will demystify key accounting and financing concepts to give product leaders a guide to developing the business case for their ideas, and securing funding to translate ideas into reality. This course focuses on four key areas: • Learning the fundamentals and how to create financial statements for new ventures within the corporate environment; • Examining valuation techniques for understanding how to assess and grow the value of the corporate venture; • Exploring the different sources of internal and external financing for the corporate venture; and • Applying lessons learned in the course to structure a funding deal and pitch the corporate venture....

By Deepak R P

Dec 6, 2021

Its a biginner course and has enough what a product manager or a team lead needs

By Farbod N

Mar 1, 2022

This was the best course in the specialization.

By KRITIKA A I

Nov 16, 2021

Great course

By MOHAMMED M N A M M N A

Apr 23, 2022

good

