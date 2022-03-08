About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Product Ideation, Design, and Management Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop the skills for identifying and analyzing entrepreneurial ideas as a product leader

  • Foster thinking entrepreneurially with an awareness of entrepreneurial mindset, entrepreneurial motivation, and entrepreneurial behavior

  • Cultivate seeing entrepreneurially with attention to industry conditions, industry status, macroeconomic change, and competition

  • Champion acting entrepreneurially with an understanding of value innovation and opportunity identification

Skills you will gain

  • Market Analysis
  • Ideation
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Innovation
  • Competitive Analysis
Instructor

Offered by

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

19 minutes to complete

Introduction to Developing Innovative Ideas for Product Leaders

19 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Thinking Entrepreneurially

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 182 min), 12 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Seeing Entrepreneurially

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 174 min), 13 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Acting Entrepreneurially

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 82 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes

