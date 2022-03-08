For product leaders, creating new new products and improving existing products are imperatives for success. Maturing technologies and aging product portfolios are requiring companies to discover, develop, and deliver products that customers love. This course is focused on the first step of this journey, identifying and evaluating new product opportunities.
Develop the skills for identifying and analyzing entrepreneurial ideas as a product leader
Foster thinking entrepreneurially with an awareness of entrepreneurial mindset, entrepreneurial motivation, and entrepreneurial behavior
Cultivate seeing entrepreneurially with attention to industry conditions, industry status, macroeconomic change, and competition
Champion acting entrepreneurially with an understanding of value innovation and opportunity identification
- Market Analysis
- Ideation
- Entrepreneurship
- Innovation
- Competitive Analysis
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
Introduction to Developing Innovative Ideas for Product Leaders
Get acquainted with the learning experience and course format, meet the faculty, and connect with classmates from across the globe.
Thinking Entrepreneurially
Examine entrepreneurial thinking within yourself and your colleagues with an awareness of entrepreneurial mindset, entrepreneurial motivations, and entrepreneurial behaviors
Seeing Entrepreneurially
Cultivate seeing entrepreneurially within yourself and your colleagues with attention to industry conditions, industry status, macroeconomic change, and competition
Acting Entrepreneurially
Champion acting entrepreneurially within the corporate environment with an understanding of value innovation and opportunity identification
Highly Educational. Thank you for the wonderful opportunity to learn in a different field career wise. My knowledge on Product Ideation has been broadened.
Developing Innovative Ideas for Product Leaders help me a lot to understanding and improving my skills on Innovation field that required for ensure we could run the company in digital age
Really enjoyed this course especially the crisp and clear advice on entreperneurs which is very much relevant for organisation employees who are essentially intrapreneurs too.
This Specialization is designed for aspiring and active product leaders seeking to pursue careers in product management, product design, and related roles. Through five practical courses, you will learn the fundamentals for designing and managing products. Upon completion, you will have created your own personal toolbox of knowledge and techniques for approaching and solving real-world problems that product leaders face.
