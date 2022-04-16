AW
Mar 8, 2022
Developing Innovative Ideas for Product Leaders help me a lot to understanding and improving my skills on Innovation field that required for ensure we could run the company in digital age
SS
May 18, 2022
Really enjoyed this course especially the crisp and clear advice on entreperneurs which is very much relevant for organisation employees who are essentially intrapreneurs too.
By Umunna G•
Apr 16, 2022
Highly Educational. Thank you for the wonderful opportunity to learn in a different field career wise. My knowledge on Product Ideation has been broadened.
By Anas A•
Dec 3, 2021
Waste of time. Very basic course. no depth at all in any topic. the professor barely reads headlines. There are no examples whatsoever. I guarantee you much better content for free on Youtube.
By Eduin I L G•
Apr 13, 2022
¡Excelente curso! los casos de estudio, las lecturas, los ejemplos y las ideas que son proporcionadas te muestran un panorama claro de cómo desarrollar un proyecto de emprendimiento, esto, combinado con el conocimiento y la experiencia del Instructor, lo hacen un gran curso.
By Annas B W•
Mar 8, 2022
By Sagar S•
May 19, 2022
By Keilys B•
Sep 14, 2021
Muy bueno, se entiende y los cuestionaron son sencillos pero con preguntas claves acerca de cada conocimiento impartido
By echofreeze•
Apr 15, 2022
very helpful and specific course for elementary product developers. Thank you Dr. James.
By Ramprakash N•
Jan 9, 2022
Good
By Daniel W•
Aug 30, 2021
Useful course to get insights into businesses and startups. However, the course has multiple technical issues: referencing content that doesn't exist, databases that learners are supposed to have access to but do not, audio issues, and references a text book that you have to buy.