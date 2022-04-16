Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Developing Innovative Ideas for Product Leaders by University of Maryland, College Park

4.4
stars
37 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

For product leaders, creating new new products and improving existing products are imperatives for success. Maturing technologies and aging product portfolios are requiring companies to discover, develop, and deliver products that customers love. This course is focused on the first step of this journey, identifying and evaluating new product opportunities. This course is primarily aimed at professionals who are inspired, or tasked, to develop and lead products. This include aspiring and active product managers, product designers, product developers, and others in the product arena. This course is also valuable to anyone interested in how to developing innovative ideas for new products. We will focus on four important areas to develop and enhance your capabilities as a product leader: • Introducing the skills for identifying and analyzing entrepreneurial ideas for new or improved products; • Examining entrepreneurial thinking within yourself and your colleagues with an awareness of entrepreneurial mindset, entrepreneurial motivations, and entrepreneurial behaviors; • Cultivating seeing entrepreneurially within yourself and your colleagues with attention to industry conditions, industry status, macroeconomic change, and competition; and • Championing acting entrepreneurially within the corporate environment with an understanding of value innovation and opportunity identification....

Top reviews

AW

Mar 8, 2022

Developing Innovative Ideas for Product Leaders help me a lot to understanding and improving my skills on Innovation field that required for ensure we could run the company in digital age

SS

May 18, 2022

Really enjoyed this course especially the crisp and clear advice on entreperneurs which is very much relevant for organisation employees who are essentially intrapreneurs too.

By Umunna G

Apr 16, 2022

Highly Educational. Thank you for the wonderful opportunity to learn in a different field career wise. My knowledge on Product Ideation has been broadened.

By Anas A

Dec 3, 2021

Waste of time. V​ery basic course. no depth at all in any topic. the professor barely reads headlines. There are no examples whatsoever. I guarantee you much better content for free on Youtube.

By Eduin I L G

Apr 13, 2022

¡Excelente curso! los casos de estudio, las lecturas, los ejemplos y las ideas que son proporcionadas te muestran un panorama claro de cómo desarrollar un proyecto de emprendimiento, esto, combinado con el conocimiento  y la experiencia del Instructor, lo hacen un gran curso.

By Annas B W

Mar 8, 2022

By Sagar S

May 19, 2022

By Keilys B

Sep 14, 2021

Muy bueno, se entiende y los cuestionaron son sencillos pero con preguntas claves acerca de cada conocimiento impartido

By echofreeze

Apr 15, 2022

very​ helpful and specific course for elementary product developers. Thank you Dr. James.

By Ramprakash N

Jan 9, 2022

Good

By Daniel W

Aug 30, 2021

Useful course to get insights into businesses and startups. However, the course has multiple technical issues: referencing content that doesn't exist, databases that learners are supposed to have access to but do not, audio issues, and references a text book that you have to buy.

