This course is for aspiring or active corporate entrepreneurs who wants to understand how to secure and manage funding for their corporate venture. We will demystify key accounting and financing concepts to give corporate entrepreneurs a guide to developing the business case for their ideas, and securing funding to translate ideas into reality.
This course is part of the Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations Specialization
University of Maryland, College Park
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Financing Corporate Ventures
In this module, we will learn the fundamentals and how to create financial statements for new ventures within the corporate environment.
Corporate Venture Valuation Techniques
In this module, we will examine valuation techniques for understanding how to assess and grow the value of the corporate venture.
Sources of Financing for Corporate Ventures
In this module, we will explore the different sources of internal and external financing for the corporate venture.
Creating the Investment Proposal for the Corporate Venture
In this module, we will apply lessons learned in the course to structure a funding deal and pitch the corporate venture.
About the Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations Specialization
For an increasing number of established companies, creating new business opportunities within the company is an imperative for success. Maturing technologies and aging product portfolios are requiring companies to create, develop, and sustain innovative new businesses. The Corporate Entrepreneurship Specialization is designed for those interested in learning how to innovate and apply entrepreneurship principles in the corporate setting.
