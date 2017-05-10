About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Course 4 of 5 in the
Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Financing Corporate Ventures

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 59 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Corporate Venture Valuation Techniques

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Sources of Financing for Corporate Ventures

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Creating the Investment Proposal for the Corporate Venture

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

