This course is for aspiring or active corporate entrepreneurs who wants to understand how to secure and manage funding for their corporate venture. We will demystify key accounting and financing concepts to give corporate entrepreneurs a guide to developing the business case for their ideas, and securing funding to translate ideas into reality. This course focuses on four key areas: • Learning the fundamentals and how to create financial statements for new ventures within the corporate environment; • Examining valuation techniques for understanding how to assess and grow the value of the corporate venture; • Exploring the different sources of internal and external financing for the corporate venture; and • Applying lessons learned in the course to structure a funding deal and pitch the corporate venture. Try this course for FREE at https://www.coursera.org/learn/corporate-entrepreneurs-financing...

By Vincent G

May 11, 2017

Really interesting information and useful. well presented.

By DUANGRUTHAI H

Aug 15, 2021

great course for getting knowledge about basic finance

By GOMEZ D A P

Mar 24, 2021

Me sirvió mucho!

By oluwatosin e

Feb 24, 2021

Great course

