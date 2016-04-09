About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business Specialization
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Venture Capital
  • Investor
  • Investment
  • Entrepreneurship
Course 3 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business Specialization
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

The Early Stage Investment Landscape

8 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 124 min), 43 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Sources of Capital for the Early Stage Company

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 75 min), 16 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Getting Funded – Steps in the Funding Process

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 83 min), 21 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Pitching Investors and Closing the Round

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min), 16 readings, 2 quizzes

Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business

