This course is for aspiring or active entrepreneurs who wants to understand how to secure funding for their company. This course will demystify key financing concepts to give entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs a guide to secure funding.
This course is part of the Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business Specialization
- Venture Capital
- Investor
- Investment
- Entrepreneurship
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
The Early Stage Investment Landscape
This session provides insights into the investment landscape, to include how investors and lenders evaluate new ventures. Key terminology and principles are addressed to provide learners without an accounting or finance background with an understanding of these areas.
Sources of Capital for the Early Stage Company
This session examines the options that entrepreneurs face in where to raise their financial capital from in the early stages of their venture. From friends and family, to angel investors and venture capitalists, the pros and cons of each source of capital are explored.
Getting Funded – Steps in the Funding Process
This session discusses the techniques and tools to secure funding for a new venture. This provides insights into how entrepreneurs can create a comprehensive funding strategy for their new venture.
Pitching Investors and Closing the Round
This final session instructs learners on how to share their investment opportunity with investors and partners. With practical tips on the do's and don'ts of pitching, learners are able to develop a compelling story for their new venture.
Great course to learn about Startup Funding for Entrepreneurs. I highly recommend this course. Thank you for offering this valuable course to me.
I respect the fact the lectures contain a lot of references to the outside world, e.g. goes beyond the academia.
Exactly what I needed to help me start.. knowing what I know now.. I feel unstoppable!
I am having a good time learning about new concepts & reading from the resources provided in the courses.
Develop your entrepreneurial mindset and skill sets, learn how to bring innovations to market, and craft a business model to successfully launch your new business.
