About this Course

14,302 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurial Finance: Strategy and Innovation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Startup Company
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Venture Capital Financing
  • Venture Capital
  • Finance
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurial Finance: Strategy and Innovation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Raising Capital from Venture Investors

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Exiting Venture Investments

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Crowdfunding

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 58 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Credit Scoring Through Digital Footprints

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 53 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FINANCING FOR STARTUP BUSINESSES

View all reviews

About the Entrepreneurial Finance: Strategy and Innovation Specialization

Entrepreneurial Finance: Strategy and Innovation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder