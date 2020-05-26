This course will teach you how to manage a startup’s financing strategy, where you will learn how to build capitalization tables (or “cap tables”) in Excel. Cap tables will help you explore different financing strategies for your startup company and determine which financing decisions are best for your entrepreneurial venture. You will also learn about innovations in the digital space that allow new ways to finance entrepreneurial ventures. These include different forms of crowdfunding, and alternative credit scoring mechanisms based on web-based data.
- Startup Company
- Microsoft Excel
- Venture Capital Financing
- Venture Capital
- Finance
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Raising Capital from Venture Investors
This module explores the securities that venture investors use when they invest in startups, and how the dynamic nature of fundraising creates complex ownership structures.
Exiting Venture Investments
Venture investors generate returns for their investors by selling their portfolio companies, either to strategic buyer, to other private equity investors, or by listing them as publicly traded firms. This module explores how the proceeds from these liquidation events are distributed among the different investors based on the terms of their investments.
Crowdfunding
This module examines different kinds of crowdfunding. We start with peer-to-peer lending to understand the setup in its early days and evolution, and then examine equity crowdfunding and rewards based crowdfunding.
Credit Scoring Through Digital Footprints
This module examines credit scoring through the traditional means of credit bureau scores and then looks at new ways of doing credit scoring through a simple digital footprint.
From entrepreneurs to executives, this Specialization provides an opportunity for you to learn how to advance business innovation in your company and gain insights from leading faculty in the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.
