Course 3 of 4 in the
Financial Technology (Fintech) Innovations Specialization
What you will learn

  • Estimate a logistic regression.

  • Identify the key ingredients of a credit scoring algorithm.

  • Identify the advantages and disadvantages to crowd-sourced lending.

  • Differentiate crypto-based capital-raising models.

Skills you will gain

  • Cryptocurrency
  • Credit Score
  • crowd-sourced lending
  • Logistic Regression
  • raising capital
University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction and What is FinTech?

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

What is CreditTech?

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Crowdfunding & ICOS

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 69 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Smart Banking: FinTech Banks and Banking-as-Service

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

