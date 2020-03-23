Consider the benefits and challenges of disruptive capital-raising technology.
Advances in technology have both systematized and democratized consumers’ and business’ access to capital. In this course, you will explore the ways in which technology has transformed access to consumer credit and access to seed capital for business projects. You will examine disruptive technologies in credit scoring, raising capital through tokenization, and the evolution of crowdfunding for both debt and equity financing. You will also learn how to differentiate between crypto-based capital-raising models.